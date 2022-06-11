Rain, severe gales, snow, thunderstorms - you name it, the weather over the next few days has got it

Stuff journalist Iain McGregor took this footage of the snow falling on State Highway 8 from Wānaka to Dunedin on Saturday afternoon.

With a significant winter storm passing slowly across the country, the wild weather is set to continue for a few more days.

Heavy snowfalls in the south, lots of rain and thunderstorms up and down the western coast, , and strong winds and highs seas mean weather warnings and watches were in place for much of the country.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam​ said even though many parts of both islands experienced various kinds of severe weather on Saturday, there was more to come on Sunday and early in the week.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The snow in the south on Saturday could well continue as a low pressure system continues to create wild weather across the country.

“We’ve got a smorgasbord of everything. You've got your heavy rain, severe gales, snow, thunderstorms, hail, big swells – certainly a memorable storm for early in winter.

“We’ve got a deep low pressure system crossing the country during [Sunday] and Monday and the centre of that is over the south of the South Island.”

Fortunately mostly everywhere else will stay relatively warm on Sunday.

“It’s not a classic cold outbreak with south-westerly flows, it’s more of an unstable westerly one at the moment, but it will go more southwest as we go into Monday, Tuesday.”

Metservice/Stuff MetService severe weather warnings covered much of New Zealand on Saturday through to Sunday.

Near average temperatures were predicted for North Island centres, with Aucklanders to expect a high of 17C, Hamilton 15, Tauranga 17, and Wellington around 14.

The south of the south was hit hardest by the cold on Saturday with places such as Gore peaking at 5C and Wanaka at 6.

Sunday was looking warmer for South Island centres with Nelson, Westport and Christchurch all expected to reach 14C.

Dunedin was forecast to peak at 12C and Invercargill, closer to the centre of the low pressure system, was only expected to get to 8C.

Large accumulations of snow had fallen on higher parts of the southern alps earlier in the week, but most heavy snow warnings were lifted on Saturday evening.

The Milford Rd was closed until Monday between Park Boundary to Chasm, where road crews expect one metre of snow to fall at the Homer Tunnel.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Rain and wind hit the Kāpiti coast on Thursday. There may be more cleaning up to do on Sunday with more gale force winds predicted.

Winds of up to 130kph were predicted in the Marlborough Sounds, Wellington, Kāpiti Coast and southern parts of Wairarapa on Sunday, as well as Marlborough and the Kaikōura coast.

Westland, Buller and the Canterbury high country could expect gales from Sunday morning through to Monday afternoon.

Bellam said there will be no respite for western areas from the rolling thunderstorms that they have been experiencing in the last few days.

“A large part of the country are in the tracks of those thunderstorms, unfortunately.”

Heavy rain is expected on the West Coast south of Otira from the early hours of Sunday through to around 9am Monday, according to a MetService warning.

Western parts of the North Island such as Wellington, Kapiti Coast and Taranaki could expect heavy rain on Sunday and Monday.

Parts of the central North Island and Bay of Plenty could also expect heavy rain on Sunday and early Monday morning.