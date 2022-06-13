Winter storms: Snow closes roads, 33 warnings and watches issued

Winter storms brought by a slow-moving low will hit one after the other over the coming days.

Small tornados are possible in coastal areas, and at least two hit Waikanae on the Kāpiti Coast overnight.

More than 1400 households were without power on Sunday evening in Taranaki due to damaged power lines.

Just about every western area is at risk of damaging thunderstorms this morning.

Eastern and high country areas are also set to get potentially damaging winds on Monday.

New Zealand can expect another day of wild weather, with thunderstorms expected around western parts of the South Island on Monday.

From western Tasman to the glaciers of Westland, there is a moderate risk some thunderstorms may become severe until late morning, MetService said.

As at 5.30am on Monday, there were 33 warnings and watches in place across the motu, 20 in the South Island, and 13 in the North, as forecasters warn of a potentially damaging start to the week.

Six South Island roads have also been closed, including most of the main passes, due to slips, snow and ice on the road with cold temperatures overnight.

They include Lindis Pass, Burkess Pass, the Hamner to Springs Junction turnoff and Te Anau to Milford road, all because of heavy snow.

More heavy rain and large hail – potentially 20mm in diameter – was expected on the west of both islands. Strong gusts greater than 110kph were also forecast, with the possibility of small tornados, too.

Two such tornados were reported overnight in the Kāpiti Coast town of Waikanae, where 85mm of rain fell during a period of seven hours, and residents reported damage to cars and houses.

Stephanie Knighton-Green/Supplied Damage on Queens Dr and Barrett Dr in Waikanae, the Kāpiti Coast town where two tornados were reported on Sunday night.

Elsewhere, more than 1400 households were without power on Sunday evening in Taranaki due to damaged power lines, and Aucklanders were warned to prepare for a possible closure of the Harbour Bridge due to strong gusts.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said no reprieve was coming – the weather map was “just covered in warnings and watches” up and down the country.

Those warnings, he said, cloaked most of the South Island from Westland right up through Buller, and also the Milford Sound. Then, in the North Island, there were warnings in place from Wellington, all the way up to Auckland and Northland.

“There’s nowhere really to hide, not many safe ports from this kind of weather,” Bellam said.

MetService/Stuff The 38 severe weather warnings and watches covering the country at 3am on Monday.

It was extremely uncommon to see such widespread warnings, mostly brought about by the fact there was a high risk of thunderstorms in almost every western and northern area.

The Desert Rd was under a road snowfall warning this morning, with several snow warnings in the south, where snow continues to fall to 600 metres in some areas.

The bad weather wasn’t all bad news – with at least one South Island ski field operator hoping a decent dumping of snow might mean an early opening.

“We’ve had a lot of snow,” Mt Hutt ski area manager James McKnezie said. “It’s been an amazing storm for us ... We’ve got a good chance of opening this week.”

He hoped the team could get on the mountain today to assess how much snow had fallen.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Rain and wind hit the Kāpiti Coast on Thursday. There may be more cleaning up to do on Monday with more gale force winds predicted.

The low, currently centred to the south of the South Island, would gradually move off the country, but storms would remain in its wake right the way through until Thursday.

Even then, things would not remain settled, he said.

Monique Ford/Stuff Young girl walks through a flooded New World carpark after State highway 59 flooded at Mana on Sunday.

“If we’re looking for a high pressure system, it’s pretty hard to find one of those actually, so I can't promise you that.

“I can promise you there’s a small ridge of high pressure coming in, it looks like during Thursday, to settle things down a little bit.

“Maybe it will stay into Friday, but you’ll have to watch this space towards the end of the week, unfortunately, because it’s a really unsettled week,” Bellam said. “It just doesn’t look like we’re going to get a prolonged seated spell.”