Airport closed and West Coast emergency management centre activated

Dashcam footage of sea going over the road at the southern end of Granity this morning at high tide around 9.30am.

Westport Airport has been closed and Buller Emergency Management's Operations Centre has been activated amid strong winds and large swells on the West Coast.

The Buller District Council said Sounds Air postponed all flights until 2pm and would independently assess whether services can be resumed then.

There had been some damage to the fencing in front of the airport due to winds up to 50 knots per hour on Monday morning.

"Repairs will be undertaken as soon as the weather permits. This minor damage appears to be the only damage to airport infrastructure at this stage," a statement said.

Meanwhile, Buller Emergency Management has activated its Emergency Operations Centre. In a statement it said the centre had received some calls of concern from Ngakawau and the surrounding areas.

“We have staff heading out to have a look and will provide updates as soon as we can. We understand the sea has breached in many places along the coastline, so please take care along coastal areas especially around high tide tonight".

It advised residents to monitor its Facebook page for any updates.

Strong wind warnings were in place in Buller until 3pm, Marlborough until 5pm and Marlborough Sounds till 7pm, while strong wind watches remained for Southern Fiordland and coastal Southland, including Stewart Island until 1am on Wednesday.

Watches were also in place for Coastal North Otago from 2pm till 8pm and Coastal Dunedin and Clutha from 1pm till midday on Wednesday.

The owner of the Buller Court Motel in Westport, Debbie Hingston, said the winds were "really strong" all night.

A cottage next door, which was part of the motel complex, had part of its roof lift off about 10am.

“The flashing was coming off and the corner of the roof was peeling back. The wind was too strong for us to get up there,” she said.

She called Fire and Emergency New Zealand and firefighters got up onto the roof and nailed it down.

“They are so wonderful. It's amazing they are here nailing it down for us.”

On Monday morning, gusts of 110kph were recorded in Westport, MetService meteorologist Melissa Oosterwijk said.

Areas in the West Coast were in for rain and thunderstorms “all day”, she said.

Along the West Coast, State Highway 67 was closed from Granity to Mokihinui Rd, as well as Domett Esplanade in Cobden caused by sea debris washing over the roads.

SH6 from 8 Mile to Inangahua continued to be closed due to a slip.

All heavy rain watches had been cleared, but a watch remained in place for Westland from Otira northwards and Buller until 5pm.

For those in the Nelson region, Buller, Westland and Caterbury high country, a severe thunderstorm watch was issued by MetService until 4pm.

Meanwhile, snow continued to fall overnight leading to seven road closures, including all the South Island’s major alpine passes.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said widespread snow had fallen as low as 500 metres.

Some people reported about 20 centimetres of snow had accumulated near Twizel, which was “fairly representative of a lot of the Canterbury high country”, he said.

“According to these people, it’s the most they’ve seen in quite a few years, they’ve said 2015 ... certainly enough for people to comment on its significance relative to recent memories.”

The updated road closures due to snow and ice are: SH8/Burkess Pass between Tekapo and Fairlie, SH6 from Haast to Makarora, SH8/Lindis Pass from Tarras to Omarama, and SH94 between Te Anau and Milford due to heavy snow and an avalanche hazard and would remain closed all day.

“Reopening of road (or convoys) through to Milford Sound is dependent on snow clearing progress over a widespread length of road over the next few days,” Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

SH7 at the Hanmer Turnoff to Springs Junction was previously closed due to snow but has since reopened, according to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.