Homes hit by sea surges urged to evacuate as West Coast braces for more severe weather

A stranded car in northern Buller, after coastal areas were hammered by strong sea surges on Monday morning.

Residents of four West Coast townships are being advised to evacuate ahead of potential seven-metre sea swells on Monday night, with the main highway set to close for high tide.

Buller District Council staff have been going door-to-door in Ngakawau, Granity, Hector and Mokihinui, north of Westport, and the district’s emergency management operations centre has been activated amid strong winds and large swells in the area.

It comes as the Kāpiti Coast was hit by swells of up to six metres, while a bach owner in Taranaki was racing to save his holiday home from a raging river.

Mayor Jaime Cleine said several homes had suffered moderate flooding, and they were expecting more rain, wind, and high sea swells on Monday night.

Most of the morning’s damage was in the northern Buller, he said, but warned locals to be cautious around all coastal areas.

Residents whose properties were affected by sea surges were strongly encouraged to self-evacuate to higher ground.

“We are working with our community co-ordinators on assessing the situation, and preparing our communities for further weather coming in tonight,” Cleine said.

“Going out into these rural areas and encouraging residents to stay the night with friends and family on higher ground will ensure we reach the people whose properties will be most impacted tonight.”

Locals were advised to take bedding, water, food, medication, warm clothes and to remember their pets when self-evacuating.

Buller District Council/Supplied Granity, in northern Buller, was hammered by strong sea surge on Monday morning with many residents asked to self-evacuate before dark.

Cleine said if residents did decide to evacuate, they should do it during daylight hours while roads were open and it was safe to drive.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will close State Highway 67, the coastal road, from 8.30pm to 11pm, with high tide due about 9.45pm.

They were expecting “significant swells” of up to seven metres, he said.

“We saw foam right up people’s walls and we've had a digger out at Mohikinui doing some emergency work on a bund that breached this morning.”

He said staff had gone door-to-door and advised some low-lying properties or those with properties close to the sea that had been inundated on Monday morning to consider evacuating.

“The message at the moment is that if you were affected this morning, consider where best to be tonight. There is still significant risk from swells and high tide.

“We know this is a very stressful time for Buller residents who have been through several severe flooding events in the last 12 months.”

Nui Dalley/Supplied Dashcam footage of sea going over the road at the southern end of Granity this morning at high tide around 9.30am.

The council earlier said Sounds Air postponed all flights in and out of Westport until 2pm and would assess whether services could be resumed then.

There had been some damage to the fencing in front of the airport due to winds up to 50 knots on Monday morning.

“Repairs will be undertaken as soon as the weather permits. This minor damage appears to be the only damage to airport infrastructure at this stage,” a statement said.

Meanwhile, Buller emergency management has activated its emergency operations centre. It said the centre had received some calls of concern from Ngakawau and the surrounding areas.

“We have staff heading out to have a look and will provide updates as soon as we can. We understand the sea has breached in many places along the coastline, so please take care along coastal areas especially around high tide tonight.”

Buller District Council/Supplied Sea foam covered parts of the road in northern Buller after sea surges on Monday morning.

It advised residents to monitor its Facebook page for any updates.

A resident of Ngakawau said a mini tornado swept through the coastal village on Monday morning.

“We had a whirlwind. It went through our fence and lifted a neighbour's garage. It lifted it up and threw it sideways. The sea came over into some sections and was up as high as our deck, but it didn't come into the house,” she said.

Strong wind warnings were in place in Buller until 3pm, Marlborough until 5pm and Marlborough Sounds till 7pm, while strong wind watches remained for Southern Fiordland and coastal Southland, including Stewart Island until 1am on Wednesday.

Watches were also in place for Coastal North Otago from 2pm till 8pm and Coastal Dunedin and Clutha from 1pm till midday on Wednesday.

The owner of the Buller Court Motel in Westport, Debbie Hingston, said the winds were “really strong” all night.

Buller District Council/Stuff Due to severe wind conditions the Westport airport has been closed until 2pm Monday.

A cottage next door, which was part of the motel complex, had part of its roof lift off about 10am.

“The flashing was coming off and the corner of the roof was peeling back. The wind was too strong for us to get up there,” she said.

She called Fire and Emergency New Zealand and firefighters got up onto the roof and nailed it down.

“They are so wonderful. It's amazing they are here nailing it down for us.”

On Monday morning, gusts of 110kph were recorded in Westport, MetService meteorologist Melissa Oosterwijk said.

Areas in the West Coast were in for rain and thunderstorms “all day”, she said.

Along the West Coast, State Highway 67 was closed from Granity to Mokihinui Rd, as well as Domett Esplanade in Cobden caused by sea debris washing over the roads but SH67 had since reopened.

SH6 from 8 Mile to Inangahua continued to be closed due to a slip.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Traffic waits near Springfield for Porters Pass to open after heavy snow closed the road.

All heavy rain watches had been cleared, but a watch remained in place for Westland from Otira northwards and Buller until 5pm.

For those in the Nelson region, Buller, Westland and Caterbury high country, a severe thunderstorm watch was issued by MetService until 4pm.

Meanwhile, snow continued to fall overnight leading to seven road closures, including all the South Island’s major alpine passes.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said widespread snow had fallen as low as 500 metres.

Some people reported about 20 centimetres of snow had accumulated near Twizel, which was “fairly representative of a lot of the Canterbury high country”, he said.

“According to these people, it’s the most they’ve seen in quite a few years, they’ve said 2015 ... certainly enough for people to comment on its significance relative to recent memories.”

Supplied Remarkables skifield staff clearing snow from around the base building after a weekend of heavy snowfall. The ski area is due to open on Saturday.

The updated road closures due to snow and ice are: SH6 from Haast to Makarora, SH8/Lindis Pass from Tarras to Omarama, and SH94 between Te Anau and Milford due to heavy snow and an avalanche hazard and would remain closed all day.

“Reopening of road (or convoys) through to Milford Sound is dependent on snow clearing progress over a widespread length of road over the next few days,” Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

SH7 at the Hanmer Turnoff to Springs Junction and SH8/Burkess Pass between Tekapo and Fairlie were previously closed due to snow but has since reopened, according to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.