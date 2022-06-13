Major roads remain closed due to slips, flooding and snow, others to close for repairs

Joel Thompson is doing some work at Mt White Station, but road closures mean he's stuck at the bottom of Porter's Pass for now.

Roads closed by snow have begun to reopen following wild, wet weather early on Monday morning, but several major roads remain closed.

Almost all major alpine passes in the South Island were closed on Monday morning but most had reopened since.

State Highway 6 from 8 Mile to Inangahua remains closed due to a slip, while further south, roads remained closed due to snow and ice, according to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. They are: SH6 from Haast to Makarora, SH8/Lindis Pass from Tarras to Omarama, and SH94 between Te Anau and Milford due to heavy snow and an avalanche hazard and will remain closed all day.

The pass, between Tarras and Omarama, will remain closed until 10am on Tuesday due to snow.

Further south, SH94 between Te Anau and Milford is likely to remain closed until at least Thursday, due to snow and the risk of avalanches on Milford Rd.

“Reopening of road (or convoys) through to Milford Sound is dependent on snow clearing progress over a widespread length of road over the next few days,” Waka Kotahi said.

SH67 between Granity and Mokihinui will be closed during high tide between 8.30pm and 11pm on Monday.

Further updates were expected on Tuesday morning.

Nui Dalley/Supplied Along the West Coast, State Highway 67 has closed from Granity to Mokihinui Rd, caused by sea debris washing over the road.

North Island roads were also closed due to the bad weather, with overnight closure also planned for clean up.

In the Wellington region, multiple slips have closed Paekākāriki Hill Rd and State Highway 58 Paremata Rd will be closed overnight on Monday and Tuesday for the road to be fixed.

The road would be closed between 9pm and 4.30am each night to enable crews to safely clear debris, slips, and drains posing a risk to road users, Waka Kotahi said.

A heavy swell warning was in place for Kāpiti to Porirua Coast, with the council warning this could cause debris to spill onto road and cause surface flooding.

Council crews were inspecting instances of minor damage on the sea walls along the Kāpiti Coast. There was ongoing surface flooding about the district and crews were working to clean debris and to investigate an issue that left some Kāpiti residents low water pressure.

KEVIN STENT Greg Shaw dons gumboots for a walk on the road outside his home on a flooded Victor Grove in Waikanae.

State Highway 2 over Remutaka Hill between Featherston and Kaitoke had been closed due to high winds, but reopened on Monday afternoon.

However, both lanes will remain closed overnight between 9pm and 4am on Tuesday and Wednesday for emergency works, following the stormy weather.

Motorists are advised to plan their travel for outside the closure hours. An escorted vehicle service will be available for light vehicles and trucks that may need to cross the hill during the closure, with four crossings available each night.

The Waihenga Bridge between Featherston and Martinborough remained closed due to rising water levels, and a detour is in place.

A 150km stretch between Stratford and Taumarunui on SH 43, has also been closed due to flooding.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff SH1 in Marton, near the intersection with Calico Line has been closed since the early hours of Monday morning.

SH1 in Marton, near the intersection with Calico Line had been closed since the early hours of Monday morning due to flooding but reopened about 7pm with a temporary speed limit in place.

Part of SH56 near Opiki at the intersections of Tane and Alve Rd were also closed due to flooding.