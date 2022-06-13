Weather: Road closures and ice warnings in place for south

Mavora Lakes resident Paul McCauley took this photo on SH 94 between Mossburn and Te Anau near Gorge Hill at 10am on Monday.

Milford Rd is closed while warnings are in place for other parts of the south as rain and icy conditions continue.

Milford Road, or SH 94 Te Anau to Milford is now at risk of avalanches as snow has been falling in the area since Thursday.

A road snowfall is expected to be in place until Wednesday.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is also urging caution on SH 94 between Mossburn and Te Anau where crews have been sent to clear snow and grit the road because of snow.

A warning is in place on SH 96 near Mataura, between the intersections of Terrace Road and State Highway 1, as crews work to repair slip damage.

Fiordland Business Association chairman Nathan Benfell said contractors had done a good job keeping the roads in and out of Te Anau open.

The town had seen some snow flurries over the weekend, but was just dealing with rain on Monday, he said.

The hilltops and peaks around Te Anau were all covered in snow, Benfell said.

Highways South Highway South crews are working to clear and grit on SH94 Gorge Hill between Mossburn and Te Anau on Monday morning.

“As soon at the rain stops, by God, this place is going to be beautiful.”

Meanwhile, MetService has issued a strong wind watch for southern Fiordland and coastal Southland, including Stewart Island until Wednesday morning with west to southwest winds expected to reach sever gales in exposed places at times.

Water levels are 1.927 metres higher than normal on the Waiai River at Te Waewae Lagoon near Orepuki.

Water levels are also 1.574m higher on the Waihopai River at Stead St in Invercargill, where the river is arising about 477 mm per hour.

Heavy rains are forecast to turn to showers by late Monday afternoon.

MetService is predicting showers and gales continue throughout the week in Southland with snow to 400m expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.