Clean-up underway after Queenstown 'Snowmageddon’, West Coast has lucky escape

A clean-up operation is underway after Queenstown suffered a ‘Snowmageddon’, bringing with it an increased risk of avalanches.

A Queenstown Lakes District Council winter road report said the Crown Range Road would remain closed between the Eastburn Gates and Cardrona, until an avalanche assessment had been completed for the summit.

It said the only way to describe the weather was ‘snowmageddon’.

The Lindis Pass was reopened at 11am Tuesday with Waka Kotahi urging caution due to ice and grit.

QLDC/Supplied The Crown Range remains closed as it was blanketed in snow on Thursday.

State Highway 94 from Te Anau to Milford remained closed due to increased avalanche activity and was highly likely to remain closed until Thursday or Friday.

Rain, wind, and snowfall watches and warnings were in force for much of the country overnight, after Monday brought everything from tornados to surging seas.

Buller Emergency Managment incident controller Sean Judd said teams visited the northern stretch of the West Coast’s Buller district which had been the hardest hit.

He said luckily no homes had been flooded by seawater on Monday.

“It came very close. Sea foam was halfway up exterior walls, but it didn’t equate to water. Some sections and garages were flooded but no houses. There was no erosion of the road, just debris that washed over and had to be cleared,” he said.

Buller District Council/Supplied A stranded car in Granity, in northern Buller, after the coastal town was hammered by strong sea surges this morning.

Meanwhile, a protective seawall which could have helped prevent Monday’s flooding on the West Coast remains unbuilt, as the local mayor says Government funding for the project fell well short.

The Government announced in 2020 it was providing $3.6 million for a seawall to protect the West Coast's State Highway 67 at Granity.

The funding was part of the $12 billion NZ Upgrade Programme announced by the Government when $300m was allocated for capital projects in regional New Zealand.

At the time, the then-Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said the 950 metre rock-lined wall at Granity, just north of Westport, would provide protection against erosion to a section of SH67 between the township and Ngakawau.

But two years on the wall has not been built, and the site was inundated with seawater, foam and debris on Monday morning.

Nui Dalley/Supplied Along the West Coast, State Highway 67 has closed from Granity to Mokihinui Rd, caused by sea debris washing over the road.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said the budget was nowhere near enough for the job required.

Work was completed near the Ngakawau bridge abutments only, which the sea had been eating away at for several years.

He understood Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency was aiming to design and get consent for the larger wall, so it was ready to go if and when funding became available.

The agency and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment were approached for comment.

Buller District Council/Supplied Several coastal homes have suffered moderate flood damage, the council says.

Mayor Cleine said it was a very stressful time for Buller residents, who had been through several severe flooding events in the past year.

Intermittent showers are expected to continue on the coast until Thursday, according to MetService, when the strong southwesterly battering the district is also expected to finally die out.