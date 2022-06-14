No 'significant issues' on the West Coast, despite stormy, wet weather

Dashcam footage of sea going over the road at the southern end of Granity this morning at high tide around 9.30am.

No major evacuations were required in the West Coast overnight where some residents braced themselves for swells of up to seven metres.

Rain, wind, and snowfall watches and warnings were in force for much of the country overnight, after Monday brought everything from tornados to surging seas that swamped property.

The northern stretch of the West Coast’s Buller district was among the hardest hit.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said he was not aware of any “significant issues” overnight, although the region continued to be battered with stormy, wet weather.

Two families self-evacuated on Monday evening after the emergency management operations centre was activated on Monday. Large swells flooded several coastal homes, forcing council staff to urge residents of Ngakawau, Granity, Hector and Mokihinui to evacuate before nightfall.

State Highway 6/Upper Buller Gorge from 8 Miile to Inangahua remained closed on Tuesday after a slip closed the road. Detours were available along SH65, SH7 and SH69.

In Wellington, wild weather caused power cuts, flooding, a slip and road closures, including Remutaka Hill from Kaitoke to Featherston.

Two tornados reportedly blew through the Kāpiti Coast town of Waikanae on Sunday night, leaving trees, lampposts and fences toppled, while a Paekākāriki home battered by 6 metre swells.

Buller District Council/Supplied A stranded car in Granity, in northern Buller, after the coastal town was hammered by strong sea surges this morning.

Meanwhile, a protective seawall which could have helped prevent Monday’s flooding on the West Coast remains unbuilt, as the local mayor says Government funding for the project fell well short.

The Government announced in 2020 it was providing $3.6 million for a seawall to protect the West Coast's State Highway 67 at Granity.

The funding was part of the $12 billion NZ Upgrade Programme announced by the Government when $300m was allocated for capital projects in regional New Zealand.

At the time, the then-Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said the 950 metre rock-lined wall at Granity, just north of Westport, would provide protection against erosion to a section of SH67 between the township and Ngakawau.

But two years on the wall has not been built, and the site was inundated with seawater, foam and debris on Monday morning.

Nui Dalley/Supplied Along the West Coast, State Highway 67 has closed from Granity to Mokihinui Rd, caused by sea debris washing over the road.

Cleine said the budget was nowhere near enough for the job required.

Work was completed near the Ngakawau bridge abutments only, which the sea had been eating away at for several years.

He understood Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency was aiming to design and get consent for the larger wall, so it was ready to go if and when funding became available.

The agency and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment were approached for comment.

While the Buller district’s weather had been expected to ease overnight, the council was still on high alert.

Buller District Council/Supplied Several coastal homes have suffered moderate flood damage, the council says.

Staff went door-to-door to low-lying properties on Monday afternoon, encouraging residents with homes affected by the earlier sea surges to evacuate to higher ground.

Mayor Cleine said it was a very stressful time for Buller residents, who had been through several severe flooding events in the past year.

“We saw foam right up people’s walls and we've had a digger out at Mohikinui doing some emergency work on a bund that breached this morning.”

Waka Kotahi closed State Highway 67, the coastal road, from 8.30pm to 11pm, with high tide due about 9.45pm.

“Significant swells” of up to seven metres had been expected, Cleine said.

Stuff/Tom Hunt Jeremy Lameth in cleanup mode outside his home in Queens Drive in Waikanae after the region was hit by tornados again.

Intermittent showers are expected to continue on the coast until Thursday, according to MetService, when the strong southwesterly battering the district is also expected to finally die out.

MetService said further tornados were on the cards for the wider Wellington region on Monday night, with a thunderstorm watch in place for Kāpiti, Horowhenua, Wellington, and Wairarapa until 10pm.

Power was also knocked out for hundreds of Taranaki homes early on Monday morning after strong winds knocked trees onto power lines.

Further south, 1.5 metres of snow fell in Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park, as South Canterbury received what one farmer reckoned was its biggest snowfall in years.

Supplied Remarkables skifield staff clearing snow from around the base building after a weekend of heavy snowfall. The ski area is due to open on Saturday.

But not all the extreme weather was unwelcome.

The weekend snowstorm dumped more than a metre of snow at most ski areas, and left Mt Hutt staff digging through three-metre snowdrifts to access their workshop.

At The Remarkables, a new storm on Monday night was expected to dump more snow on top of the metre already around the base building.

“It’s the best opening I’ve seen,” manager Ross Lawrence said.