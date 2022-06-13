More thunderstorms still to come for North Island, as severe weather continues to hit whole of country

There were 9700 lightning strikes over land from 6pm Sunday to 6am on Monday, and 150mm of rain for some, as a cold front with thunderstorms attached moved onto the North Island.

MetService extends the thunderstorm watch for Kāpiti-Horowhenua, Wellington and Wairarapa until 10pm tonight, bringing the possibility also of more tornados.

Towns across New Zealand’s west coast are bracing for more heavy swell as high tide looms.

Wind watches still in place for parts of Coastal Dunedin, Clutha, Southern Fiordland and coastal Southland, including Stewart Island, until Wednesday.

The wild weather hitting much of New Zealand is far from over, with MetService extending warnings and watches around the country from Monday night through until Tuesday.

MetService meteorologist John Law​ saying there were still more thunderstorms to come especially in the North Island, bringing thunder lightning, hail, heavy bursts of rain, and gusty winds until late Monday night. “We’ve still got some pretty active weather.”

Horowhenua especially was likely to get more “wet weather”, he said, with MetService extending the thunderstorm watch for Kāpiti-Horowhenua, Wellington and Wairarapa until 10pm tonight.

There was a chance these thunderstorms could be severe, bringing heavy rain, large hail greater than 20mm in diameter, strong wind gusts up to 110kph, and possibly some small tornados about coastal areas. If any tornados occur, they will affect very localised areas.

Supplied Large pieces of wood, including numerous full length pieces of nailed 4x2, were washed up by large swells near Plimmerton Volunteer Fire Brigade on Sunset Parade.

Law said several watches and warnings remained in place overnight through until Tuesday.

This included a strong wind warning for Marlborough Sounds, Wellington, and Wairarapa until 7pm on Monday, as well as Tararua District and Hawke's Bay south of Hastings from 9am Tuesday until 2am Wednesday.

KEVIN STENT A tornado, heavy rain and thunderstorms hit Waikanae overnight.

A wind watch remained in place overnight on Monday from Northland to Waitomo, and Taranaki to the East Coast. Wind watches were also in place for parts of Coastal Dunedin and Clutha until about midday on Wednesday, and for Southern Fiordland and coastal Southland including Stewart Island until 1am on Wednesday.

Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (WREMO) advised heavy swell warning for Kāpiti Coast to Porirua could see combined wave heights of 6 to 7 metres this afternoon through until high tide about 9.30pm.

Stuff Vehicles carefully navigate the road as waves crash over the road on the Eastern Bays.

The highest risk areas included Raumati Beach between Wharemauku Stream and Marine Parade, and low-lying areas in Paekākāriki, Pukerua Bay and Plimmerton.

Heavy swells are likely to cause debris overtopping onto roads and could cause surface flooding in affected areas.

Horowhenua was being told to prepare for 7-metre waves that would coincide with high tide, with Horizons Regional Council deploying a preventative flood barrier across Hartley St, Foxton Beach at 4pm on Monday, in preparation for high tide at 8.29pm.

Buller District Council/Supplied Granity, in northern Buller, was hammered by strong sea surge on Monday morning with many residents asked to self-evacuate before dark.

Traffic management will be put in place to enable residents to access their properties, with contractors monitoring the area, Horowhenua District Council said in a statement.

Heavy swells were also impacting many South Island residents with sea surges seeing households in north Buller urged to leave their homes before dark, as the South Island's West Coast braces for more wild weather overnight.

Buller Emergency Management's Operations Centre has been activated amid strong winds and large swells on the West Coast, and a number of coastal homes have suffered moderate flooding.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Large parts of the South Island have been blanketed in thick snow.

Buller mayor Jaime Cleine said they are expecting more rain, wind, and high sea swells on Monday night, and more emergency operations staff were travelling in from outside the district.

Large parts of the South Island were also covered in layers of thick snow, which closed several highways on Monday. Road snowfall warnings were in place for the South Island’s Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthur’s Pass (SH73), Porter’s Pass (SH73), Lindis Pass, Crown Range Rd, Milford Rd (SH94) and the Desert Rd (SH1) in the North Island.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Snow in the Mackenzie: Bo Bateman of Ōmārama clears snow of his ute.

Snow that blanketed inland South Canterbury and North Otago over the weekend was the heaviest fall in at least five years according to one farmer.

There were heavier falls in the Aoraki/Mt Cook region and the Department of Conservation's Aoraki operations manager Sally Jones said the avalanche advisory was high across all elevations, meaning there is high avalanche danger and people should not travel in the backcountry.

Farmer Peter Trusler said his dairy run off block alongside State Highway 83 between Otematata and Ōmārama had received about 12 centimetres of snow. “I've been here five years and this has to be the biggest fall yet.”