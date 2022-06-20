Temperatures tumble as shortest day looms

It may be the middle of winter but that didn't stop people from rushing in the cold waters of Caroline Bay, Timaru, on Sunday.

As New Zealand enters its darkest week of the year, temperatures across the country have tumbled, with some inland areas set to reach well below zero in coming days.

Tuesday is the shortest day for 2022, and on Friday Matariki will be marked by a public holiday for the first time.

Alexandra dropped to around 1C on Monday morning, but colder mornings ahead, with MetService predicting early morning lows of -4C, -4C, -6C and -4C for the rest of the week.

MetService data shows Queenstown did dip below 0C early Monday, and is expected to have lows of -4C or -5C for the next three days.

READ MORE:

* Brrrrrr, back in business: PM declares NZ open for winter visitors at Remarkables skifield

* Waikanae River Trail closed "for a few days" to repair extensive storm damage

* Surface flooding, rising rivers and power outages in Southland



Central Auckland was down to around 9C early Monday, and MetService is forecasting it will be cooler in the next couple of days, dropping to 5C early Tuesday and 4C early Wednesday.

Southeasterlies are expected to be strong in Auckland on Monday, with the city getting no higher than 13C, although there’s a good chance of a mainly fine day.

In Wellington the strong southeasterlies could reach gale strength in exposed places on a showery Monday, MetService said. A high of just 10C is expected.

Southerlies were expected to keep the daytime high down to a showery 8C in Christchurch on Monday, with temperatures dipping to 3C early Tuesday, and -3C early Wednesday, with a couple more sub-zero mornings to follow.

Supplied/Stuff Skiers and snowboarders were able to ride the McDougalls chairlift at Cardrona for the first time this season last Thursday.

A high building over the South Island on Monday and pushing onto the North Island on Tuesday is expected to bring fine weather to most areas by Tuesday, although some showers could hang on in the eastern North Island through the week.

MetService meteorologist Larissa Marintchenko said widespread frosts were expected in coming days, particularly in the South Island but also in some inland North Island areas.

A cold front had swept over the country bringing heavy showers for the eastern South Island and showery conditions for the North Island, she said.

“Behind this front ... the ridge is pushing from the south, and clearing all the cloud, and it’s becoming pretty clear, and pretty chilly.”

In the North Island, morning temperatures could drop towards 0C in Hamilton in the mornings from Wednesday to Friday, and Taumarunui is forecast to have a run of sub-zero starts from Tuesday.