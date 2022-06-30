Weather: Cold front to sweep up South Island, bringing snow and strong winds

The latest MetService National forecast video for the latter half of the week.

A fresh snow dump is good news for skifields preparing for the school holiday rush, as MetService predicts freezing temperatures and strong winds for the south.

A cold front is expected to sweep up the South Island on Thursday, bringing snowfall above 500 metres, and the potential for severe north-westerly gales.

NZ Ski chief executive Paul Anderson said they were expecting 10 to 15 centimetres of snow, starting in the afternoon.

“It’s always welcome this time of year.”

The ski season for all of their skifields – Mt Hutt in Canterbury, and Coronet Peak and the Remarkables in Central Otago – had got off to a really strong start this year, he said.

“Coronet Peak’s had the best start it’s had in 30-odd years.

“As you get these little 10 or 15cm dumps it just builds and builds towards the school holidays, when everyone will hopefully be hitting the slopes.”

While Kiwi kids still had a couple of weeks to wait, school holidays had already begun for some Australian states, and Anderson said there were tonnes of Aussies on the slopes right now to enjoy the fresh snow.

“It’s just what Queenstown needed.”

But Waka Kotahi – the NZ Transport Agency – is urging motorists to take care on the roads.

There are road snowfall warnings in place for Lindis Pass (SH8), Milford Rd (SH94) and the Crown Range Rd from Thursday afternoon through to about 7pm.

MetService meteorologist John Law said in the Canterbury high country, snow was expected to fall down to about 500m.

A strong wind watch was also in place for Christchurch, and the Canterbury plains and high country, from 11am to 9pm on Thursday.

Christchurch had some cool but clear days to look forward to over the weekend with average lows of 0 to 1C and highs in the low teens.

On Friday, many parts of North Island will have a frosty start with a low of 0 to 2C.

“Over the coming days a south-westerly flow gets established over Aotearoa which makes for things to be a little cooler,” MetService meteorologist Andrew James said.