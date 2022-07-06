Weather: Storm set to sweep in on Friday, targeting some already soaked regions

The heaviest rain would be seen across the three heavy rain watch areas, with rain set to lash Northland until around 11am Wednesday, MetService says.

Take a breath when the rain stops, because there’s now a bigger system on its way, with already sopping northern areas the first in the eye of a storm.

Heavy rain watches are in place until 8am on Wednesday in Northland, Mt Taranaki and the Bay of Plenty east of Ōpōtiki, but MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said the worst had passed.

A “decent dose” of between 55 and 70 millimetres of rain had fallen east of Ōpōtiki and Hicks Bay since Tuesday afternoon, while Northland had experienced up to 46mm of rain in the 24 hours to 6am – recorded in Parapara northeast of Kaitaia.

The majority of Northland and Auckland had experienced between 30mm and 45mm of rain in the past 24 hours.

METSERVICE Rain eases for a bit but it set to make a return as the week moves on.

Corrigan said the front would continue to hang around and bring squally rain in Far North districts on Wednesday today before “wrapping around” a new system building in the northern Tasman Sea.

That would move down across Northland, western areas of the North Island from Auckland to Taranaki, and Buller on the West Coast on Thursday, before sweeping across all of Aotearoa on Friday.

“Friday is looking like it’s a wet day for everyone – it’s going to be wet everywhere.”

MetService MetService's severe weather outlook shows few regions will escape the storm's effects.

MetService warned strong winds and rain were on the way for many areas on Thursday and Friday, and Corrigan said more severe weather watches or warnings could be issued on Wednesday morning.

Its severe weather outlook shows how widespread the storm could be.

“Our severe weather team is going to be looking at that today – it's definitely something that we're keeping a close eye on.”

Corrigan said once the low had established itself it would drop temperatures.

This meant there was also the potential for heavy snow in the South Island High Country into the weekend, particularly to higher roads and passes.

The South Island’s east coast might be the place to be over the next few days, with most of the rain in the south likely to be more persistent on the West Coast.

Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula may also escape the worst of the rain on Friday, with heavy falls more likely in Northland.

Bay of Plenty, the far north of Gisborne, southern Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, western Taupō, Tongariro National Park, north Taranaki, and northwest Tasman are areas likely to be hit by heavy rain.

It’s also possible, but less likely in the rest of Tasman including Nelson, north-western Marlborough, and Wellington on Friday.

Rain could be heavy on Friday and Saturday in Horowhenua, Kāpiti Coast and the Tararua Range, also Westland and Buller, including the Southern Alps.

Severe northwesterly gales are possible for exposed parts of Wellington, Horowhenua, Kāpiti Coast, Wairarapa and Hawke's Bay south of Hastings during Friday and Saturday and even exposed parts of Taranaki, Taihape and Bay of Plenty northwards.