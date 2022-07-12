By the numbers: The storm that lashed the whole country

This has been the third dose of rain in the past 8 days for soggy parts of the North Island, and there is another one waiting in the wings, due to arrive late on Thursday.

Severe weather has lashed the country with heavy rain, wind gusts and snowfall on Tuesday.

Flooding was reported in Northland, Auckland and Buller, and a group of trampers had to be rescued after becoming stuck on a “fast-moving” river in Waikato.

The weather was set to ease on Tuesday afternoon, MetService metrologist Amy Rossiter said, and the worst was now over.

Here are some numbers to illustrate the impact the weather had across the country.

150

The Coromandel Ranges and the north-west of the South Island recorded over 150mm or rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Rossiter said any rainfall over 50mm in six hours was needed for a severe weather warning to be put in place.

Many areas of the country also received over 100mm of rain in the last 24 hours, Rossiter said, with Waitangi River in Northland recording 127.5mm in the last 24 hours.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Heavy rain and wind gusts hit nearly all the country on Tuesday.

135

Strong wind gusts were also felt throughout the country along with the rain, with wind gusts of more than 100kph.

The strongest were recorded in Northland, with gusts of 135kph.

44

MetService issued 44 severe weather warnings throughout Monday and Tuesday. Twenty-six of these were for the South Island.

The warnings included heavy rain, heavy snow, strong wind, road snowfall and heavy swells across the country.

SUPPLIED Molly the dog enjoys the snow in the South Island’s Twizel on Tuesday.

15 to 20

There was heavy snowfall in the South Island, particularly in Otago and Canterbury with MetService estimating between 15 to 20cm of snow had fallen in those areas.

Rossiter said it would be good for the ski fields, especially as it had fallen during school holiday time.

9

Waka Kotahi have said nine roads in the South Island were closed due to snow, flooding, power lines down or fallen trees.

These include SH1 Blenheim to Seddon, SH6 Ross to Fox Glacier, SH8 Twizel to Fairlie, SH8 Tarras to Omarama, SH63 St Arnaud to Renwick, SH67 Granity to Mokihinui, SH73 Springfield to Castle Hill, SH73 Jacksons to Kumara and SH80 Aoraki Mount Cook Highway.

SH73 Castle Hill to Arthurs Pass and SH73 Arthurs Pass to Otira were open but with chains essential due to snow.

19

In the capital, Phil Rennie of Wellington Airport confirmed 19 flights had been cancelled due to weather and staffing issues by 11am.

Rennie said passengers should check with their airline for changes to their schedules.