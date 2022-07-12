Storm brings flooding, power outages and slips across NZ

This has been the third dose of rain in the past 8 days for soggy parts of the North Island, and there is another one waiting in the wings, due to arrive late on Thursday.

A storm making its way down the country has caused widespread disruptions – from flooding, to felled trees, road closures, power outages and flight cancellations.

Moving in from the northern Tasman on Monday, the storm also contained an “atmospheric river” that saw more than more than 45 weather warnings issued by MetService across the country on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall across much of the North Island saw widespread flooding which closed many roads, including state highways.

State Highway 1 was also closed between Orewa and Warkworth due to fallen trees. In Northland, State Highway 15 was closed in both directions between Pakotai and Parakao due to flooding along with SH1 between Perry Rd and Rangiahua Rd.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Leo Kiely and Callum Wood from Auckland wandered through floodwaters near Coromandel to nab a pie each.

Flooding also closed road closures to SH25 between Hikuai and Tairua and between Wharekaho and Kuaotunu in Coromandel.

Multiple slips closed the Remutaka Hill road, the main route between Wellington and the Wairarapa, from 2pm. Parts of SH2 north of Masterton were also closed due to flooding.

Further south, the storm saw multiple state highways closed.

Flooding closed SH1 between Blenheim and Seddon, and between Seddon and Kaikoura, as well as SH63 St Arnaud to Renwick and SH77 Darfield to Rakaia.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Flooding impacted many roads and state highways across both the North and South Islands on Tuesday.

Power lines brought down in strong winds had also closed SH6 between Ross and Fox Glacier and fallen trees had also closed SH73 between Jacksons and Kumara.

SH73 Springfield to Castle Hill (Porters Pass), SH8 Twizel to Fairlie (Burkes Pass), SH8 Tarras to Omarama (Lindis Pass) was closed due to heavy snow. The Lindis Pass closure was expected to remain in place overnight with an update on Wednesday morning.

Waka Kotahi Heavy snow and fallen trees lead to several state highways in the South Island being closed on Tuesday.

Motorists travelling along other South Island roads were also urged to take caution due to strong wind watches and warnings, though this was expected to ease overnight on Tuesday.

Snow was forecast for the Canterbury High Country, North Otago, Central Otago and the Queenstown Lakes down to 300m in parts.

Strong winds were expected along the West Coast of the South Island, Banks Peninsula, Tasman, the Marlborough Sounds and the entire North Island except for Gisborne.

Wild weather also caused several flight delays and cancellations in and out of the capital city. Wellington Airport confirmed at least 19 flights had been cancelled.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Large waves hit Caroline Bay in Timaru.

A swell warning was also in place for much of the Wellington coastline, with waves of up to 4.5m expected to hit later on Tuesday night.

Large wave warnings have also been issued for the coast from Banks Peninsula to just above Ōamaru, where southeast combined waves of 3m are expected overnight Tuesday, rising to 4m later in the evening.

Power was restored to about 1000 homes in Northland mid-afternoon, after the wild weather caused faults across the region.

However, hundreds in Buller were expected to remain without power on Tuesday night, as a fault was unable to be reached due to high winds.

The stormy conditions are expected to ease by Wednesday, though wintery conditions are likely to remain across the country for the rest of the week.