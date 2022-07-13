Two alpine highways still closed as storm's focus shifts to the south

Slips and flooding covered much of the Coromandel on Tuesday as the region experienced up to 170mm of rainfall.

A low pressure system that lashed most of the country on Tuesday is tracking south, but rain and snow are still set to reach warning levels for some parts of the South Island, while temperatures could reach 20C up north.

The storm made its way down the country on Tuesday, causing widespread disruptions including flooding, felled trees, road closures, power outages and flight cancellations.

Moving in from the northern Tasman on Monday, the storm also contained an “atmospheric river” that saw more than 45 weather warnings issued by MetService across the country on Tuesday.

Twenty-six of these were for the South Island and the warnings included heavy rain, heavy snow, strong wind, road snowfall and heavy swells.

On Wednesday morning, 10 weather warnings and watches remained, particularly in the North Island with heavy rain and strong wind warnings in place.

The following highways remained closed as of 12pm on Wednesday:

SH8 Tarras to Omarama (Lindis Pass)

SH80 Aoraki Mt Cook Highway

Lindis Pass (SH8) was closed between Tarras and Omarama, but reopened late Wednesday morning with a caution in place.

George Empson/Supplied Snow on the ground at Lake Takapo/Tekapo on Wednesday morning.

In the North Island, SH25 north of Whitianga remained closed between Wharekaho and Kuaotunu due to a large slip.

SH53 was also closed at the Waihenga Bridge between Featherston and Martinborough due to rising water levels, and SH56 Opiki (between Tane Rd and Alve Rd) was closed due to flooding.

On Wednesday, MetService tweeted Dunedin airport had already recorded 69.2mm of rain so far this July. The average July rainfall is only 48.2mm.

Further rain is expected on Wednesday, with a heavy rain watch in force for coastal parts of both Clutha and Dunedin until 6pm.

On Tuesday, Mahia Peninsula recorded the strongest wind gust at 163kph, Bellam said.

Westport had gusts of up to 109kph and the local fire brigade in Waimangaroa was kept busy with calls to wind-damaged properties. A house and a large workshop both had their roofs blown off, Waimangaroa fire chief Lynn Brooks said.

Chris Skelton/Stuff A car is submerged in the Heathcote River after flooding on Ashgrove Tce in Christchurch.

On Wednesday, the storm’s focus was shifting to “the south of the south”, Bellam said.

The storm was forecast to move away towards the southeast over Wednesday and gradually ease.

Snow down to 500 metres in Southland and Otago would be “good news” for the skifields, Bellam said.

Showers would continue through Wednesday in the northwest of the country, but would be “quite a contrast” to the day before, Bellam said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Many major and local roads were closed across the country on Tuesday due to flooding, slips, debris and snow.

Napier was set for balmy temperatures with a maximum of 20C – 6C above the average temperature for this time of year, Bellam said.

On Tuesday, the biggest rainfalls were recorded in the ranges, but many areas recorded over 100mm.

In the Tasman Ranges, inland of Golden Bay recorded 177mm of rain in 24 hours, while up north in the Gisborne Ranges recorded 168mm.

Christchurch recorded 72mm with many roads closed due to flooding, particularly with high tide while some rivers in Canterbury breached its banks including the Hororata River.

Flooded fields beside Lineside Road on the way to Rangiora, North Canterbury.

The Selwyn Civil Defence activated an emergency operations centre on Tuesday afternoon and advised residents in Selwyn Huts to self-evacuate as river levels rose in the Waikirikiri/Selwyn River in Canterbury.

The centre was closed on Wednesday morning after the Selwyn River peaked at 3.28m at the Ridgens Rd station, near Greendale, just after midnight.

“This was below the level considered likely to present a risk to lower lying areas including the Selwyn Huts,” the Selwyn District Council said in a statement.

Civil Defence knew of 10 people who stayed in temporary accommodation overnight after self-evacuating from Selwyn Huts earlier on Tuesday.

An emergency welfare centre at Lincoln Event Centre was closed about 9pm.

METSERVICE This has been the third dose of rain in the past 8 days for soggy parts of the North Island, and there is another one waiting in the wings, due to arrive late on Thursday.

Selwyn Civil Defence local controller Helene Faass said agencies were grateful for the assistance of local communities throughout the weather event.

“We appreciated the flow of information from people across the district. This information was extremely helpful in helping us understand the situation and plan our response.

“We also appreciate the support of our community volunteers, and the other agencies and emergency services who were part of this response.”