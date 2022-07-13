Wild weather: Focus shifting to the south, storm leaves mild temperatures in its wake

Slips and flooding covered much of the Coromandel on Tuesday as the region experienced up to 170mm of rainfall.

A low pressure system that lashed most of the country on Tuesday is tracking south, but rain and snow are still set to reach warning levels for some parts of the South Island, while temperatures could reach 20C up north.

The storm made its way down the country on Tuesday, causing widespread disruptions including flooding, felled trees, road closures, power outages and flight cancellations.

Moving in from the northern Tasman on Monday, the storm also contained an “atmospheric river” that saw more than 45 weather warnings issued by MetService across the country.

Twenty-six of these were for the South Island and the warnings included heavy rain, heavy snow, strong wind, road snowfall and heavy swells.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Many major and local roads were closed across the country on Tuesday due to flooding, slips, debris and snow.

On Tuesday evening, 14 major roads across Aotearoa remained closed – 12 of which were in the South Island.

Forty-four weather warnings and watches remained in place, particularly for strong winds which would persist on Wednesday, MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said.

Most warnings and watches were expected to be lifted by the afternoon.

Mahia Peninsula recorded the strongest wind gust at 163kph on Tuesday, Bellam said.

Westport had gusts of up to 109kph and the local fire brigade in Waimangaroa was kept busy with calls to wind-damaged property. A house and a large workshop both had their roofs blown off, Waimangaroa fire chief Lynn Brooks said.

On Wednesday the focus was shifting to “the south of the south”, Bellam said, with the low pressure system tracking southwards, dragging the active front with it overnight.

The storm was forecast to move away towards the south-east over Wednesday and gradually ease.

Snow down to 500m in Southland and Otago would be “good news” for the ski fields, Bellam said.

METSERVICE This has been the third dose of rain in the past 8 days for soggy parts of the North Island, and there is another one waiting in the wings, due to arrive late on Thursday.

However, strong winds would continue with southerlies and south-easterly gale force winds expected on Wednesday.

Heavy rain warnings were also in place for North Otago until 10am, as well as in Tasman and Marlborough including Kaikōura Coast until 3pm.

Showers would continue in the north-west of the country, but would be “quite a contrast” to the day before, Bellam said.

Napier was set for balmy temperatures with a maximum of 20C – 6C above the average temperature for this time of year, Bellam said.

Many areas around the North Island were expected to stay above 10 degrees overnight. Christchurch was expected to have a windy night but had a minimum of 7C, while the average for July was 0.6C.

Road snowfall warnings were in place for most of the alpine passes. Lindis Pass and Crown Range Rd had warnings in place until midday on Wednesday, Arthur’s Pass until 3pm and Porter’s Pass until 6pm.

Major road closures as of Tuesday evening:

West Coast

SH6 Ross to Fox Glacier – strong winds/power lines down

Marlborough (all due to flooding)

SH1 Blenheim to Seddon

SH1 Seddon to Kaikōura

Canterbury and into the Lindis Pass/ Otago

SH73 Springfield to Castle Hill (Porters Pass) – snow

SH73 Castle Hill to Arthurs Pass - snow

SH77 Darfield to Rakaia Gorge Bridge – flooding

SH77 Between Blackford Road and Mt Hutt Station Road

SH79 Fairlie between Gudex Rd and SH8 intersection (Fairlie-Geraldine Highway) – snow

SH8 Twizel to Fairlie (Burkes Pass) – snow

SH80 Aoraki Mount Cook Highway - snow

SH8 Tarras to Omarama (Lindis Pass)

North Island