Car swept down flooded Christchurch river, helicopters sent to two other rescues

A flooded Heathcote River on Tuesday evening after a car was washed away.

A person has been rescued from a crashed car that washed down a flood-swollen Christchurch river, and two helicopters have been sent to rescue other trapped drivers in North Canterbury and Otago.

Emergency services were called to Ashgrove Tce in Somerfield just before 8pm on Tuesday, after receiving reports of a crash where a car had ended up in the flooded Heathcote River.

A police spokesperson said there had been one person in the vehicle, but they have since been rescued.

They were now in the care of St John, they said, but the vehicle was now fully submerged.

Another vehicle was stuck in the riverbed of the Okuku River off Birch Field Rd in North Canterbury.

Police said a helicopter had been dispatched shortly before 9pm to pick up the driver.

Another helicopter has been sent to a vehicle that became trapped after 9pm in the flooded Silver Stream in North Taieri, just outside of Dunedin.

Police said St John had been alerted too. It was unknown how many people were in the vehicle.

Emergency services along a flooded Heathcote River after a car was washed away.

Much of the country has been hammered by wild weather throughout the day as a storm swept across the country.

High tide brought more flooding to areas in Christchurch and Banks Peninsula leading to further road closures, the Christchurch City Council said.

In the south of the city parts of Riverlaw Tce, Waimea Tce, Gould Crescent, Ford Rd, McCormacks Bay Rd, Cumnor Tce, Connal St, Clarendon Tce and Richardson Tce were closed.

Full road closures were also in place for Palatine Tce and Alport Place.

Christchurch City Council said it was expected high tide would cause flooding on roads around the Heathcote river area until the tide went out.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff A woman walks next to a flooded Hunter Terrace in Christchurch.

In the northern areas, parts of Brenchley Ave, Emmett St, Orcades St, Harrison St, Carrick St, Avondale Rd and Thornton St were closed.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, the council said Cambridge Tce from Barbadoes St to Churchill St had been closed due to flooding, as well as Fitzgerald Ave, northbound, from Kilmore St to Bealey Ave.

By 8.30pm several roads across Banks Peninsula had also been closed due to flooding and slips. These included Pigeon Bay Rd from Duvauchelle Stock Route to Summit Rd, Pipers Valley Rd from number 18 to Summit Rd, Purau Port Levy Rd from number 737 to Western Valley Rd, and Tizzards Rd.