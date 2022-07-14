People 'streaming up the mountain' after southern skifields 'loaded with snow'

About 3000 people enjoyed a day out on the mountain at Mt Hutt Ski Area on Thursday after it received half a metre of snow.

Many South Island skifields got dumps of snow overnight on Tuesday, MetService says

A few showers hit Southland and Otago as the storm tracks away to the southeast

In the North Island, heavy rain watches have been issued for Northland, Auckland including Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne for Thursday

A warm front is bringing a “deteriorating trend of weather over the North Island”, with a couple of “wet, windy days”

While a storm that lashed most of New Zealand wrecked havoc in many parts of the country, it brought a welcome blanket of snow to Canterbury skifields.

About 50 centimetres of snow fell at Mt Hutt skifield, though a few pockets had a bit more than that, operations manager James Urquhart said.

The skifield opened on Thursday with “wall to wall, top to bottom snow everywhere”, ski area manager James McKenzie said.

People were “streaming up the mountain” early on Thursday morning.

Mt Hutt Ski Area/Supplied Thursday is the first day Mt Hutt Ski Area has operated at full capacity this season with all lifts open at 11.15am.

“If you look up at the mountain right now, it looks absolutely amazing. So I’m sure everyone in Methven will be very keen to go skiing,” Urquhart said.

“The keen ones waiting patiently will be first on the track. They’re going to be frothing.”

About 3000 people visited the mountain over the day, with all lifts operating at 11.15am for the first time this season, Urquhart said.

Mt Hutt Ski Area/Supplied By the end of the day, queues at the ski lifts had cleared – a sign of a “top day”, operations manager James Urquhart says.

The high numbers were expected given it was the school holidays and the field had been closed for two days as staff cleared the access road and a helicopter crew carried out work on the mountain.

A “reactive” snow surface created avalanche hazards and some areas were still closed as control work continued, but lifts opened from 9am.

Some people lined up for over an hour waiting for the big lift to open.

Porters Alpine Resort/Supplied Porters Alpine Resort had about 500 visitors on Thursday after a fresh dumping of snow.

“Once we got everything operational, it’s been lovely,” Urquhart said.

Just before 4pm, when the skifield closed for the day, the lifts were cleared of any queues, he said.

“I think everyone’s had a top day today.”

Porters Alpine Resort/Supplied Visitors at Porters Alpine Resort did not have to queue for the lifts with ‘wall to wall coverage’, Porters Alpine Resort marketing manager Alan Lelieveld said.

Porters Alpine Resort was also open on Thursday and looking “amazing” as it was “loaded with snow”, it said on its Facebook page.

As with Mt Hutt, the snow dump at Porters came with some challenges. The mountain received natural avalanches during the storm, which meant the resort could not open the magic carpet and platter lifts on Thursday.

Porters Alpine Resort marketing manager Alan Lelieveld said it was still “a great day” on the mountain with about 500 visitors through.

There was no need for queues as there was “wall-to-wall coverage” of snow, which was “exceptional”, Lelieveld said.

Mt Hutt/Supplied Mt Hutt was closed on Wednesday as staff worked to clear the access road to the skifield.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said skifields in Otago – including Treble Cone Ski Area, Cardrona and The Remarkables – had between 5 and 15cm of snow overnight on Tuesday.

All South Island roads reopened on Wednesday after at least 12 were closed due to ice, snow and flooding.

The last of the alpine passes reopened just after 5pm when the last section of State Highway 8 between Tekapō and SH80 near Ben Ohau was cleared of snow and ice.

Mt Hutt Ski Area/Supplied Thousands of people enjoyed the fresh snow at Mt Hutt on Thursday.

Waka Kotahi South Canterbury maintenance contract manager John Keenan said deep snow had made the roads impassable.

For the remainder of the week, crews would work to repair potholes and damage around Canterbury, Marlborough, the West Coast and Otago.

The last of the storm left trails of rain and showers in Southland and Otago before tracking away southeast as predicted, Bellam said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Flooding on State Highway 60 at Cooks Corner near the Riuwaka River, near Motueka in the Tasman District.

“Brighter sunnier spells” were felt across much of the South Island, while areas around Buller and Nelson Lakes still experienced some showers.

Frost was possible on Friday morning, he said.

In contrast to the lower half of the country, the North Island would not have much of a break, with heavy rain watches in place into Friday.

Another low system was moving down from the Queensland coast “quite quick”, Bellam said.

It was forecast to move across the Tasman Sea, bringing rain to Northland from midday, Auckland from 3pm and Gisborne from about 8pm on Thursday.

The warm front was bringing a “deteriorating trend of weather over the North Island”, with a couple of “wet, windy days” ahead, he said.