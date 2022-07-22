Christchurch on target for wettest July on record

Flooding around the Heathcote River in Christchurch floods on Eastern Terrace in the suburb of Beckenham.

July is shaping up to be the wettest one on record for Christchurch, with a severe weather warning for the Garden City likely in the days ahead.

The city has already received 157mm of rainfall this month, almost double the monthly average of 61mm. The wettest July on record is 1977 with 180.8mm of rain and Metservice predicts this could be toppled in 2022.

“It is likely this total will be surpassed before the month comes to an end due to this next event starting on Monday,” a spokesperson said.

After Thursday’s unexpected flooding, Christchurch can expect a dry weekend ahead. However, from Monday, rain is expected throughout the entire Canterbury region.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The roof of a submerged car is seen in the Heathcote River at Waimea Terrace in Christchurch. Emergency services checked the vehicle to make sure there was no-one inside.

“We expect the rain to be quite persistent for Christchurch from Monday until the end of Wednesday.

“This is likely to be a significant event due to the wet weather you have been experiencing down there over the last month and the basin being saturated.”

MetService’s severe weather team have been speaking with the Christchurch City Council and are likely to issue a severe weather forecast over the weekend for the week ahead.

The criteria for a rain warning was for widespread rainfall greater than 50mm in six hours or 100mm in 24 hours.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Heavy rain has caused flooding around the Heathcote River in Christchurch.

While roads were reopened on Friday, Metservice said there was a good chance of more flooding for the city.

Christchurch received 44mm of rain in the 24 hours to 2pm on Thursday. Akaroa received 79mm.

The rain caused the Ōpāwaho/Heathcote and Ōtākaro/Avon rivers to break their banks in sections, causing closures on several roads in low-lying areas for much of the day.

Thursday’s flooding caught many people by surprise and some residents were left stuck inside their homes, while a number of cars were waterlogged, especially those parked next to the rivers.

A local resident checks out the Heathcote River outside his driveway in Christchurch on Tuesday as it floods around houses on Waimea Terrace.

The city council has spent tens of millions of dollars in the past six years protecting low-lying areas of the city from floodwaters.

Along the Heathcote, it has dredged the river to increase its capacity, stabilised banks and the council was building four stormwater storage basins in the upper Heathcote catchment at a cost of about $96m.

The basins were designed to store water and slowly release it into the river over time rather than all the water being channelled down the river at the same time. Once completed, these basins would have the capacity to store more than 2 million cubic metres of water.

Two of three storage basins are completed, however one of the completed basins – Curletts Rd – has not been operational since February when the council discovered leaks in the concrete structure that contains the flood gates.

Water levels in the Heathcote were expected to rise again, especially between Lincoln and Cashmere Rds, but it should not cause any significant flooding, acting council chief executive Mary Richardson said.

Christchurch City Council said it would be releasing water from the basins in the coming days once river levels dropped.