More wild weather on the way with heavy rain and strong winds forecast

Wind and heavy rain is forecast across the South Island and lower North Island.

More wild weather is on the way on today, with a severe weather warning issued for large parts of the South Island and strong winds expected in the lower North Island.

After July saw record levels of rain, further downpours are expected on the West Coast and central parts of the South Island, starting from early on Tuesday.

MetService has issued five heavy rain warnings and two heavy rain watches. It is thought 170mm of rain could fall in the Westland ranges, south of Harihari, during a 14-hour period from 4am.

The warnings are expected to be in place until at least the early evening, with one – headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthur's Pass – in place until 11pm.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Snow covered foothills near Oxford in North Canterbury on August 1, 2022.

Franz Joseph had 41mm of rain fall already by 7am on Tuesday with “a lot more to come,” a MetService spokesperson said.

A strong wind warning has also been issued for Canterbury High Country, between 1am and 7pm, with northwest gales and gusts of 120kph in exposed places.

MetService recorded a gust of 109kph at Aoraki Mt Cook overnight and gusts up to 89kph at Le Bons Bay.

A 24-hour strong wind watch is in place for areas south of Masterton, Wellington and Marlborough including the Sounds, between 10am on Tuesday and 10am on Wednesday.

Strong winds are also expected on Banks Peninsula and in parts of Otago, Southland and Stewart Island. North to northwest winds may approach severe gales in exposed places.

Anthony Phleps/Stuff Flood water sits at a vineyard on Battys Road in Blenheim on Monday.

MetService meteorologist Fulong Lu said this type of weather is typical for winter.

“An active front will be proceeded by strong northwesterly winds (on Tuesday),” he said.

“This wil lead to heavy rain for about 24 hours.”

He said more rain could be expected this weekend across parts of the South Island.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch’s Heathcote River in St Martins flooded in July after heavy rain.

“A front will move up the country. Otago and Canterbury will be wet on Friday and Saturday. There will be strong winds and heavy rain.”

Last month saw the wettest July in 30 years for New Zealand’s six main centres combined, with 1316mm of rainfall.

MetService data revealed both Christchurch (267.8mm of rain) and Dunedin (140.2mm) recorded their wettest months on record since 1943 and 1962 respectively.

Auckland Airport recorded its second-wettest July since 1962 with 250.6mm, while Hamilton Airport (211mm) and Tauranga Airport (266.1mm) both saw their fifth-wettest July.