Queenstown ski field hit by gale force winds, campervans and trucks blown over

A snow gun was blown over in the wind at Coronet Peak on Friday.

A Queenstown ski field has been hit by gale force winds that have blown over campervans and trucks in Southland and brought down power lines in Central Otago.

Coronet Peak manager Nigel Kerr said a campervan was blown over in the ski area car park, a snow gun was tipped over on the ski field, the t-bar lift was derailed, and several lifts lost sensors.

Between 1.30pm and 2.30pm there were gusts of up to 200kph, he said.

“I’m sure there are lots of lost gloves and things too. It just blasted through. I imagine it’s the same everywhere.”

Supplied/Stuff A gum tree split in two in high winds in Athol, northern Southland.

In Central Otago police reported power lines and trees were down across Ida Valley-Omakau Rd about 3.15pm, and a vehicle had driven into the power lines.

No further information was available.

Just after 4pm, Fire and Emergency were called to trees on fire and power lines down in nearby Moa Creek.

In northern Southland, a campervan and a truck and trailer were blown over in what police said were gale force winds.

The campervan was blown over on the Mossburn, Five Rivers Rd about 2pm on Friday.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff High winds picked up a heavy swing chair and blew it over the deck and on to a spa pool at a house in Frankton, Queenstown.

The two occupants were unharmed.

A truck and trailer rolled over near the intersection of Hillas Rd and Five Rivers Rd around the same time. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Police said the intersection where the truck rolled remained partially blocked.

Motorists, especially those with high-sided vehicles including caravans and campervans, were advised to exercise extreme caution while driving in the area or avoid driving at all if possible.

A strong wind warning was issued by Metservice, with winds expected to continue until about 11pm on Friday.

Aurora Energy reported several power outages in Central Otago.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Wind blew over a fence in Frankton, Queenstown.

State Highway 97 (Mossburn to Five Rivers), including Lowther Rd and Ellis Rd, was closed until further notice.

Wreys Bush Mossburn Rd is closed between Cemetery Rd and Chewings Rd after large trees were blown across the road. Contractors are on site, but it will take time to clear the trees.

There are also reports of trees blown down across Wairio Wreys Bush Rd.

An Athol resident who drove from Queenstown on Friday afternoon said she saw about 10 toppled trees and several broken or missing road signs.

When she arrived home, a large gum tree had been split in two and was blocking the driveway.

A neighbour said he had not seen winds such as those experienced on Friday in 30 years of living in the area.

Houses in the Queenstown region were damaged also with one house in Frankton losing its back fence.

Kerr said when he looked at Lake Wakatipu from Coronet Peak he could see huge water spirals during the afternoon.

All the lifts were closed, and the ski field closed for the day in the early afternoon as it was too unsafe to operate.

Coronet Peak would open on Saturday, but would not be open for first tracks while damage was being repaired, he said.