More heavy rain, strong winds and snow on the way for the rest of the weekend

Snow is expected down to 300m in parts of the South Island, with periods of heavy snow possible above 400m (File Photo).

A cold snap is starting to set over much of the country with below zero temperatures not far away.

Latest forecasts show a cold south to southeast flow is expected to spread north over the South Island on Sunday, bringing snow and below zero temperatures through to next week, Metservice meteorologist Hordur Thordarson​ said.

For this reason heavy snow warnings and watches are in place for Southland, Otago and Canterbury on Sunday and drivers are warned low levels of snow could affect travel.

Parts of the South Island and lower North Island can also expect heavy rain and severe northwest gales to end the weekend.

Supplied Wind tore through the property at The Barn at Killin, Bed and Breakfast at Lake Ohau on Friday night.

“We are starting to see the cold snap arrive over the country,” Thordarson said.

He said snow was expected down to 300m in parts of the South Island, with periods of heavy snow possible above 400m.

From Sunday evening and into Monday, east to southeast winds are expected to strengthen in western areas of the South Island, and a strong wind watch has been issued for Westland and Fiordland.

Strong winds and heavy rain overnight on Friday caused problems for some South Island residents and campers.

The warning comes as 140kph gusts were recorded overnight at Aoraki Mount Cook.

The Ōmārama Volunteer Fire Brigade was called to Ahuriri Bridge campsite at 5.33am on Saturday morning to help evacuate campers due to the rising river.

Nearby at Lake Ohau, the aftermath of Friday night’s strong wind was clear at The Barn at Killin, Bed and Breakfast.

Resident Hugh Spiers said strong gusts of wind tore through their property and tipped over a caravan, “demolished” a garden shed and tore the roof from another shed.

The windscreens of two cars on the property were also smashed as well as trees down across the driveway.

Supplied Trees were down near the property at Lake Ohau.

Meanwhile, heavy rain and strong winds will dampen much of the North Island.

A strong wind watch has been put in place for Wellington and Wairarapa, south of Carterton, with severe gales predicted to persist until Sunday morning.

A heavy rain watch will be in place for Taranaki with much of the North Island to see showers.

“Most of the North Island will see heavy rainfall and showers on Sunday morning, but it’s expected to clear up by the afternoon.”

From Monday possibly through to Wednesday there will be some pretty strong south-easterlies through the Cook Strait and Wellington.

As the cold southerlies spread over the North Island, the South Island will notice the wind starting to drop resulting in potentially frosty temperatures, especially if there has been snow on the ground.

This could lead to temperatures between 0-13 Celsius, Thordarson said.

“On Monday and Tuesday it is going to be unseasonably cold over much of the South Island and that will extend to the whole country from Wednesday until at least Saturday.”