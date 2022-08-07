Heavy snow to blanket much of South Island as cold front rolls through

Snow is expected to low levels in parts of the South Island. (File photo)

Snow and heavy rain is affecting multiple highways in the South Island, with more snow forecast in some places as a strong cold southeasterly moves up the country.

MetService reported snow had started falling on the Crown Range Road about 9am Sunday. It warned of a chance of heavy snow above 300m in Southland and Otago through Sunday.

The heaviest snow was forecast for inland Canterbury, with MetService issuing a warning for up to 25 centimetres above 300m in that area for the 25 hours from 1pm Sunday.

MetService also warned that up to 20cm could fall above 400m in Marlborough south of Ward during Monday, starting as early as 1am.

The north of the country was expected to stay warm during Sunday, but northwesterly winds could be strong and some rain was forecast from Waikato and Bay of Plenty north.

Snow closed SH85 from Palmerston to Kyeburn for a short time on Sunday, though had reopened by mid-afternoon. Cautions were also in place for SH85 from Kyeburn to Omakau, SH94 from Lumsden to Te Anau, SH6 from Kingston to Lumsden and SH1 between Dunedin and Palmerston.

Chains were essential on SH87 from Outram to Kyeburn and the highway was closed to towing vehicles. Chains must also be carried on SH8 between Cromwell and Omarama (Lindis Pass).

Peter Meecham/Stuff Snow covers the foothills near Oxford in North Canterbury last Monday. Snow is forecast to fall as low as 100m in many parts of the South Island on Sunday.

Motorists were also urged to take care on SH6 from Queenstown to Kingston due to flooding and rockfall, and on SH8 between Twizel and Fairlie, SH80 Mt Cook Rd, and SH6 from Haast to Hawea (Haast Pass) due to flooding.

As much as 40cm was forecast to fall from Sunday afternoon and through Monday on Porters Pass, up to 35cm on Arthur’s Pass, and starting Sunday evening up to 20cm on Lewis Pass.

“A very cold south to southeast flow spreads north over the South Island today (Sunday), bringing snow to low levels to many areas of the South Island,” MetService said.

“Additionally, strong east to southeast winds are expected to spread north behind the front.”

Strong wind watches had been issued for Fiordland, Westland and Marlborough.

The cold front due to move up the South Island was over Southland about 7am Sunday then was expected in Christchurch about 3pm and Wellington late on Sunday night, MetService meteorologist David Miller said.

Christchurch’s Port Hills could expect some snow.

MetService said heavy snow was expected to affect areas south of the Rangitata River from Sunday afternoon then spread further north late afternoon to evening.

“Note that lesser amounts of disruptive snow could affect areas below 300m in Canterbury but warning amounts are considered unlikely there.”

Periods of heavy snow down to low levels were forecast for Otago and Southland during Sunday, with a chance snow amounts may approach warning criteria above 200m.

Road snowfall warnings were issued, starting Sunday morning, for the Dunedin to Waitati Highway, Milford Road, the Crown Range Road and Haast Pass.

Snow could fall to 500m in Kaikōura on Monday and Tuesday. Wellington was not expected to have any snow except for the chance of some on the Tararua Range peaks.

Invercargill, Queenstown, and Wānaka were expected to drop to -1C on Sunday night, while Christchurch was expected to drop to 1C and Wellington to 6C, after a day when the temperature was expected to reach a 15C high before the front arrived in the capital.

The cold front was also bringing rains as it passed over.

Rain had caused flooding at the Top 10 Holiday Park in Ōmārama, which had been closed since severe flooding three weeks ago, when 60 guests were evacuated and knee-deep water destroyed the campground’s roads and flooded 12 units.

Arnold Wiegersma, who has owned the business for just over a year, said no extra damage had been done this time around, and he stills hoped to reopen in September or October.

Wiegersma said there had been a flood alarm at 5pm on Friday. At 8pm, water came over the road and onto the campsite, but this time, there were no guests to evacuate.

George Empson/Supplied Incoming bad weather at Tekapo about 12.30 on Sunday.

“There’s still a lot of work to do, but we’ll get through it.”

With heavy rainfall expected on Sunday evening, Wiegersma was concerned the problems were not over as “the water level hasn’t gone down much” on the river.

Wiegersma was appreciative of the support from the community, with people as far as Twizel coming to help with the cleanup.

‘’People have been really good to us, the amount of messages we’ve received, and we’ve got a freezer full of food,’’ he said.