What's ahead for New Zealand's 'coldest week of the year'

Bitter low temperatures are being forecast over the next few days, with MetService warning the country should prepare for “possibly the coldest week of the year”.

Tuesday would see an “improving trend” in the South Island as a cold air mass moved up to the North Island, said MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman.

But the week would stay cold, with clear and frosty nights and a few snow flurries still expected throughout the south.

The morning would still be bitterly cold, with some parts of Central Otago starting the day with a low temperature of -6C.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said New Zealand was in line for “possibly the coldest week of the year”, particularly in sheltered inland areas down south.

Road snowfall warnings remain in place for the high passes in the South Island, and a heavy snow warning was in place for inland Canterbury above 300m and in Marlborough above 400m. A heavy rain watch is in place for eastern Wellington hills and the Wairarapa ranges until 7am Tuesday.

There would be “dustings of snow” in the high parts of the North Island on Tuesday, Pyselman said. The South Island would see scattered rain for the day, but the rest of the week was likely to be clear but cold.

There would be frosty nights throughout the country for most of the week, and mostly single digit temperatures. Yesterday had been an “awesome top-up” for the ski-fields, he said, with around 50cm of snow.

The majority of the country is unlikely to exceed 10C for the week. Strong south-easterly winds are on the cards for the North Island until the end of the week.

Parts of Central Otago can expect temperatures to dip as low as -4C to -6C overnight on Tuesday night, and are unlikely to rise above 5C during the day.

Coastal Canterbury and Otago are marginally warmer, with highs of 7C for the next two days – but still likely to remain below 10C for the rest of the week.

Corrigan said clear conditions would make snow unlikely later in the week, but snow on the ground was part of the reason why “temperatures [will remain] so cold in those places”.

The North Island can expect “shower activity” until Thursday, when showers will continue to fall on eastern and southern areas, clearing to partially cloudy in the south on Friday.

Down south, snow will continue to fall in the Canterbury high country and near the foothills as well as above 500m in the Kaikōura region on Tuesday.

A few morning showers should fall on Buller and Nelson on Tuesday morning but remain mainly fine elsewhere on Tuesday, MetService forecasts.

Midweek will see mainly fine conditions in the South Island with a few showers about coastal Marlborough on Wednesday and the east coast on Thursday.

On Friday, snow will develop in southern parts of the South Island above 500m. The Chatham Islands will see periods of rain easing to showers on Thursday and Friday.