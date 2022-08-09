State Highway 6 between Blenheim and Nelson reopens

Gale-force winds brought down trees and caused rockfalls on the stretch of highway over Whangamoa Hill. (File photo)

The highway connecting Blenheim and Nelson has been reopened on after “atrocious” weather caused slips and trees to block the road.

Gale-force winds brought down trees and caused rockfalls on the stretch of highway over the Whangamoa Saddle on Monday evening, closing the road.

At 3.20pm on Tuesday, Waka Kotahi said the State Highway 6 route had reopened after road crews cleared the debris.

“This involved significant effort as not only did fallen trees have to be removed but so too did those at risk of falling onto the road,” the agency said in a statement.

supplied Trees down on SH6 the Whangamoa Saddle.

Gale force winds and darkness meant it was too dangerous for contractors to clear the road on Monday night.

While the highway had reopened, Waka Kotahi said continuing bad weather meant the risk of slips and treefall remained. Road users should drive to the conditions and be prepared for delays.

The agency said clean-up work on state highways across the region continued and asked drivers to be alert to the presence of contractors and to follow temporary speed limits and traffic management at road work sites.