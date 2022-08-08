Stormy weather closes State Highway 6 between Blenheim and Nelson

Gale-force winds brought down trees and caused rockfalls on the stretch of highway over Whangamoa Hill. (File photo)

Stormy weather has closed State Highway 6 between Blenheim and Nelson, forcing travellers to take a lengthy detour.

Gale-force winds brought down trees and caused rockfalls on the stretch of highway over Whangamoa Hill on Monday evening.

“Gale force winds and darkness mean it is too dangerous for contractors to clear the road tonight,” Waka Kotahi said.

READ MORE:

* Eight houses evacuated after large landslip blocks The Terrace in Wellington

* 'Brace for more pain': Food prices tipped to continue rapid rise

* Flooded dam threatened homes in Mid Canterbury



State Highway 6 will be closed between Rai Valley and Hira overnight and Waka Kotahi was expected to give an update about midday on Tuesday.

Road users should delay non-essential travel or use the only alternative route. Travelling from Blenheim, the route is: State Highway 63, Wairau Valley to Kawatiri Junction and State Highway 6 to Nelson.

Weather conditions in the upper South Island were challenging, and drivers urged to exercise extreme caution.