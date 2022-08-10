'Solid for 50 years': Slip knocks 4 metres off Wellington backyard

Another large slip has come down in Wellington after two days of downpours caused significant slips in the central city and flooding in Wairarapa.

A 20-metre-high slip closed Woodhouse Ave in Karori on Wednesday morning.

A resident of Ramsey Pl, whose home is above the slip site, said he had no idea there was a problem until council staff knocked on his door on Wednesday morning. About 4 metres of his backyard had disappeared.

“We have been here for 50 years. It was solid up to last night,” he said.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean described it as “one of the bigger ones we’ve had over the last month”. The slip was likely to have come down in the early hours, he said.

MacLean said any decision about whether the affected home needed to be evacuated would be made “in the next hour”.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A resident of Ramsey Pl, above the slip, says about 4 metres of his backyard has disappeared.

Local resident Mike Lee came down Woodhouse Ave at 6am on his way to get The Dominion Post.

“I just saw a bunch of trees and rubble in the middle of the road.”

He rang emergency services and parked his car with hazard lights on to stop cars hitting the slip. A bus came down and had to reverse back.

The bank regularly has minor slips, Lee said, but "I have never seen anything as bad”.

Wellington City Council engineer Richard Davidson said the Karori slip was made up of about 350 cubic metres of material.

“We had about 23 slips recorded from midnight through to this morning and probably there’s another 20 to 30 that have come down,” he said.

The number of slips overnight meant that council contractors would be prioritising slips in the region that were blocking roads or restricting access.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A large slip in Karori has blocked Woodhouse Ave on Wednesday.

A car crashed into fallen trees on to Paekākāriki Hill Rd, north of Wellington shortly after 6am on Wednesday morning.

There were no reports of serious injuries in the crash but as of 6.30am the occupant remained trapped in the vehicle.

The crash closed Paekākāriki Hill Rd and happened on the Pāuatahanui side of the hill between Grays Rd and Jones Deviation.

Police said they were notified trees had fallen and brought down power lines in the area about 1.49 am.

Fifteen houses on Paekākāriki Hill Rd were without power and Wellington Electricity estimated power should be returned to the address about 1pm.

MacLean said Wellingtonians should stay o the lookout for slips and damage in the region.

“It looks like it’s been a quieter night but people should be careful out there because there is probably slips that have come down overnight that are yet to be reported,” he said.

The Wellington region was likely to get a reprieve from the rain that had soaked the region for the last two days leaving slips, fallen trees and flooding in its wake.

MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said the region could expect a partly cloudy Wednesday with the odd shower, but strong southerly winds would still bring a significant windchill.

While those would ease on Wednesday afternoon, they would be “decent” as they were coming off Cook Strait. But the weather would “definitely not be as bad as what we’ve had”, he said.

That included improved forecasts in Wairarapa and Kāpiti – the latter being a “little bit more sheltered” compared with the rest of the region. Hutt Valley and Wellington City may experience odd showers, but they would not be to the frequency or intensity seen over Monday and Tuesday.

However, damage had been done with soil being sodden, Pyselman said. Pieces of dirt could still slip away.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Work to clear a slip on The Terrace in central Wellington continues.

Wellington’s long-term forecast is even more positive. By Friday, expect sunny breaks and by the weekend southerlies are due to die off and residents can enjoy spells of sunshine.

“It’s definitely an improving trend,” Pyselman said.

Temperature-wise on Wednesday, a high of 8C is forecast for Wellington City with 9C in Hutt Valley and at Wellington Airport. The average high is normally 13C at this time of year.

Into the weekend the high was forecast to reach 12C.

Weather-related incidents around Wellington

On Tuesday authorities said Wellington’s Seatoun Tunnel would remain closed overnight,

Seatoun Tunnel remains closed on Wednesday morning due to the risk of a tree falling on to the road.

Contractors were scheduled to begin clearing the area on Wednesday morning and Richard MacLean said he hoped the work would “be a one-day job”.

Police are asking motorists to continue using alternative routes until further notice.

Meanwhile, several households evacuated because of a large slip on The Terrace were told by the council they couldn't return to their properties on Tuesday.

Two properties above the slip have been deemed temporarily uninhabitable by the council – one has a broken sewer connection, the other has compromised foundations.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Two properties above the slip on The Terrace have been deemed temporarily uninhabitable.

MacLean said it looked like the residents wouldn’t be able to return to their home for the rest of the week.

“Their access way has disappeared in the slip and a whole lot of investigation work has to be done,” he said.

Contactors would begin work to clear the road between Buller and Ghuznee streets, but it was likely to be at least two days before the road reopened.

“There’s a lot of concrete and a large retaining wall that’s amongst the rubble,” MacLean said.

Ross Petherick/Supplied A tree fell on the bank above the Seatoun Tunnel in Wellington.

The council logged at least 16 weather-related incidents between 9am and 3pm on Tuesday.

Waihenga bridge on SH53 near Martinborough reopened about 10.35am after it was closed due to rising river levels on Tuesday.

SH56 Opiki was closed between Tane Rd and Alve Rd due to surface flooding.