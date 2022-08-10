Wellington region forecast to get reprieve from heavy rain

Wellington City Council chief infrastructure officer Siobhan Procter spoke at the site of a slip on The Terrace in Wellington on the morning of August 9. The council later said some residents could return to their homes.

The Wellington region is due to get a reprieve from the rain on Wednesday after two days of heavy rain caused significant slips in the central city and flooding in Wairarapa.

MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said the region could expect a partly cloudy Wednesday with the odd shower, but there would still be strong southerly winds bringing a cold windchill.

While those would ease on Wednesday afternoon, they would be “decent” as were coming off Cook Strait. But the weather would “definitely not be as bad as what we’ve had”, he said.

That included improved forecasts in Wairarapa and Kāpiti, the latter which was a “little bit more sheltered” compared with the rest of the region. The Hutt Valley and Wellington City may experience odd showers but they would not be to the frequency or intensity as the region had seen over Monday and Tuesday.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wild weather brought a large slip down on The Terrace in Wellington Central, which resulted in homes being evacuated.

In saying that, damage had been done with soil being sodden, Pyselman said. Pieces of dirt could still slip away.

Wellington’s long-term forecast was even more positive. By Friday there would be sunny breaks and by the weekend southerlies would die off and residents would be able to enjoy spells of sunshine.

“It’s definitely an improving trend,” Pyselman said.

Temperature-wise, on Wednesday the high was 8C in Wellington City with the high being 9C in Hutt Valley and at the Wellington Airport. The average high is normally 13C at this time of year, meaning a significantly colder temperature for people to deal with.

Into the weekend the high was forecast to reach 12C again.

WEATHER-RELATED INCIDENTS AROUND WELLINGTON

On Tuesday authorities said Wellington’s Seatoun Tunnel would remain closed overnight, due to the risk of a tree falling on to the road as a result of the weather.

Contractors were expected to begin work on Wednesday to sort out the overhanging tree, police said in a statement. Police were asking motorists to continue using alternative routes until further notice.

Meanwhile the Wellington City Council told residents of several households in Wellington Central that they were able to return to their properties on Tuesday after they had to be evacuated because of a large slip on The Terrace.

But two properties above the slip have been deemed temporarily uninhabitable by the council, due to one of them having its sewer connection broken, and the other having compromised foundations.

The section of road between Buller and Ghuznee Sts remained closed and would likely remain closed for several days.

Loose material around the large slip would start to be removed from Wednesday.

At least 16 weather-related incidents had been logged by the council between 9am and 3pm on Tuesday.

A night of torrential rain, following a Monday of bad weather, meant Wellington residents woke to a flurry of slips, downed trees, and some isolated surface flooding on Tuesday.