'Double whammy' of rain headed for West Coast, strong winds and deluges for the North Island

MetService has warned of heavy rain for parts of the country from Tuesday.

The West Coast could be in for a “double whammy’’ of heavy rain this week as the Buller region prepares for a deluge that could bring severe flooding for the third time in just over a year.

Weather warnings have been issued for heavy rain on the West Coast from Tuesday until Thursday evening, with a longer range forecast predicting the rain will clear on Friday but return on Saturday and Sunday.

Rain warnings and watches are also in place across the North Island. Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupō, Taihape and Mt Taranaki are expected to be hit by periods of heavy rain between Tuesday evening and Friday.

Strong north to northeasterly winds are set to batter the upper North Island from Tuesday night, with wind watches in place until Friday.

On Tuesday morning, MetService’s rain radar map was showing light to moderate rain over the West Coast region.

MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said it could be a long week of rain for the West Coast.

“It is looking like it will be pretty ugly. A double whammy,’’ he said.

“By Saturday, the top half of the South Island will see potentially heavy rain with the main heavy stuff on the West Coast.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Part of Westport surrounded by floodwaters in July 2021. The town is on high flooding alert again.

“It will be quite a long duration, so lots of time for some pretty high accumulations.”

Up to 500mm of rain expected to accumulate about the ranges south of Little Wanganui, and 150mm to 250mm elsewhere in the region.

Pumps were being brought in and sandbags distributed on Monday in the Buller region, with an emergency operations centre being set up in preparation by the district council.

Civil Defence has warned Buller residents to have emergency supplies ready, be prepared for power outages, and keep up to date with the latest weather warnings. It also advised that stock be moved to higher ground, pets be brought indoors, leaves be cleared from drains and spouting, and people check on neighbours.

“This could be a serious event and it is important that people know what may happen as the event unfolds,” Civil Defence regional director Claire Brown said in a statement.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said on Monday an emergency operations centre and staffing rosters were being set up. (File photo)

MetService also issued heavy rain warnings for western Tasman, Westland, the Marlborough Sounds, and the Bryant and Richmond ranges.

Anita Bardrick A Westport street in February 2022.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said on Monday that the West Coast Regional Council’s rivers team was doing analysis on which areas would be most at risk of flooding.

The catchments of the Buller, Mōkihinui and Karamea Rivers are expected to be heavily affected, he said.

“The numbers are currently a cause of concern to us. There is potential for a significant event of a scale not dissimilar to July [2021] and February.”

Flooding in July last year was the region’s worst for decades, leading to evacuations of almost half of Westport and a three-week-long state of emergency.

More floods in February this year again caused widespread damage and left the town cut off.

Cleine said six water pumps had been ordered from Greymouth and Canterbury, and would be placed around Westport. Placement depended on what worked last year and whether there was somewhere for the water to go, he said.

It was too early to know whether any areas would need to be evacuated, he said.

Following the previous series of floods, a $26 million West Coast Regional Council flood wall and stopbank scheme to protect Westport is now awaiting Government sign-off as part of a business case for $45m of flood protection work.

The regional council recently approved a contract to repair historic stopbanks upstream of the town which were damaged in the July floods.