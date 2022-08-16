State of emergency declared as West Coast prepares for flooding under red warning

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine says the forecast indicates the West Coast is "going to have an event, it’s just how big and when.”

A regional state of emergency has been declared on the West Coast in response to heavy rain and possible flooding threatening the region.

Grey district mayor Tania Gibson, who is the chair of the West Coast emergency management joint committee, signed the group declaration on Tuesday afternoon as residents continued to prepare for possible severe flooding.

The declaration was signed to provide a “strategic and coordinated response” to the severe weather, she said.

“This has now developed into a significant event for the West Coast. We are expecting impacts to be felt across the region and making this declaration now will assist with surging in additional resources to the region where we need it,” said Gibson.

Gibson said rivers from Franz Josef to Karamea were being monitored. Resources were being brought in now as it was possible the West Coast could become cut off due to flooding.

She said a number of agencies and additional staff had been deployed across the region. “Everyone is working incredibly hard with planning and preparing.”

An orange-level heavy rain warning for the Buller and Westland districts from Tuesday morning through until Thursday evening, was upgraded to red earlier.

MetService/Supplied A red weather warning has been issued for the West Coast.

Earlier, Niwa had warned the upper west coast of the South Island could get a month’s worth of rain this week.

Orange level heavy rain warnings are also in place for western Tasman, the Marlborough Sounds, and the Bryant and Richmond ranges, and some North Island areas.

Modelling showed between 700mm and 800mm of rain could accumulate during that period in the Tasman ranges, which contain part of the catchment of the upper Buller River.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Station Officer Glen Standing, right, and firefighter Rob Burdekin move a mobile pump back into one of the engines after testing it at the Granity Fire Station.

Buller was bracing for heavy rain and fast-rising rivers, which could bring severe flooding for the third time in just over a year.

North of Westport, Granity fire chief Murray Watson and his crew of local volunteers were checking over their water pumps and making sure they had enough supplies.

“It’s just about looking after the community. It’s not always easy to get backup [out here], we’re often on our own," said Watson.

Watson was cautious about the forecast, given there had already been several major slips on the steep escarpment immediately above Granity and Ngakawau townships earlier this year.

Surface flooding could be an issue too, he said.

“The rivers are full of gravel, it won’t take much... [But] we’re pretty well-prepared. It’s not something anyone really wants, but if it’s going to happen it’s going to happen.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Slips on the hill from the last large rain event behind the Northern Buller Museum at Ngakawau, after heavy rains earlier in the year.

Hector resident Rosslyn Young lived just a stone’s throw from the turbulent sea, but said she would “take it in my stride really, I do what I can to prepare”.

Young had planned to travel to Motueka on Thursday, but said the weather had changed her plans.

“I’d never travel through the gorge in heavy rain.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Seawalls help protect parts of the northern Buller district from flooding and erosion.

A rocky seawall, great chunks of it built by locals themselves, ran between her home and the sea, and Young said it was rare for water to rise above it, even at high tide.

“The seawall is doing what we need it to do. It’s halted the erosion, [and] we don’t get driftwood down the street.”

Young said she had made peace with the elements, but the small West Coast township was not the best place for the nervous. “If you do have high anxiety about what could happen, I’d move.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Alexandria Blackburn-Wood fills up sandbags on the Esplanade.

In Westport, Alexandria Blackburn-Wood was one of many locals filling up sandbags on Tuesday morning.

She lived on Brougham St close to the Orowaiti River now, but lived out at Snodgrass during the July 2021 floods, an area prone to severe flooding.

“[It is] a better spot for sure. We haven’t had a flood in this property yet, but we just want to make sure.”

Blackburn-Wood and her partner had found out they would be evacuated from their Snodgrass home while at work last July, and they arrived home to find water “pouring through the property”.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Buller District Council contractors work to raise the height of a stopbank on Snodgrass Rd, which borders the Orowaiti River in Westport.

“We hope it’s better this time, it was scary just driving to our property last time. We just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The Buller District Council and Civil Defence opened its emergency operations centre on Monday, and extra support staff and vehicles from police, St John, and Fire and Emergency had been sent to the town.

On Tuesday morning, contractors were at work shoring up bunding, and building new bunds on Kawatiri Pl, Eastons Rd, McKenna Rd, Forbes St, Orowaiti Rd, and Snodgrass Rd.

Atmospheric river could lead to ‘well over a month's worth of rain’

Niwa warned a “long-lived” atmospheric river landing on New Zealand’s shores on Tuesday could lead to “well over a month's worth of rain” this week, especially in parts of the South Island.

Atmospheric rivers are huge plumes of moisture that move from the tropics to the mid-latitudes where New Zealand sits.

“This current atmospheric river is pretty exceptional ... analysis we undertook indicates that the amount of moisture in the atmosphere for this particular event is unprecedented for August in climatological data going back to 1959,” Niwa meteorologist and forecaster Tristan Meyer said.

Peter Meecham Niwa warns an “exceptional” atmospheric river could lead to a month’s worth of rain this week. Picture shows Westport flooding in July 2021.

“It looks like the rain may occur in two separate 'bursts'; specifically one for Tuesday – Thursday for the South Island, and then again on around Saturday – Sunday for a similar area.”

Over a month of rainfall could fall for large parts of the West Coast, Canterbury high country, Tasman, Marlborough and Nelson, Meyer said.

Sandbags available across the Buller District

Sand and sandbags are available for residents at the Pulse Energy Recreation Centre car park, the Buller Bridge car park, Craddock Park, Rayner Park, Carters Beach at the McIntyre Rd pull-in, and Westport Airport.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Flooding in Westport in mid-July 2021. (Video first published in July 2021)

They are also available at the Mokihinui campground, the Ngakawau information centre car park, and the Westreef Yard in Reefton.

Sandbags are also available in Hokitika, Westland, at the following intersections:

Hamilton and Tancred

Stafford and Sewell

Tancred and Weld

Weld and Sewell

The Westland District Council urged people to take only what they needed to protect their property. It also asked drivers to avoid vulnerable areas to reduce the waves from surface flooding affecting the surrounding properties.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said MetService and the regional council’s river monitoring team were still working to pinpoint the timing and extent of the potential flooding.

They had brought in eight large stormwater pumps, which would be set up where flooding was most severe.

Civil Defence had warned Buller residents to have emergency supplies ready, be prepared for power outages, and keep up to date with the latest weather warnings.