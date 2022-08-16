Westport residents prepare for the worst as flood threat looms

Westport residents are filling sandbags and preparing for the worst, as Niwa warns the upper west coast of the South Island could get a month’s worth of rain this week.

MetService has issued weather warnings for most of New Zealand’s west, from Tuesday morning through until Thursday evening.

They include orange level heavy rain warnings for Buller, western Tasman, Westland, the Marlborough Sounds, and the Bryant and Richmond ranges, and some North Island areas.

Modelling showed between 700mm and 800mm of rain could accumulate during that period in the Tasman ranges, which contain part of the catchment of the upper Buller River.

Westport was bracing for heavy rain and fast-rising rivers, which could bring severe flooding for the third time in just over a year.

Alexandria Blackburn-Wood was one of many locals filling up sandbags on Tuesday morning.

She lived on Brougham St close to the Orowaiti River now, but lived out at Snodgrass during the July 2021 floods, an area prone to severe flooding.

“[It is] a better spot for sure. We haven’t had a flood in this property yet, but we just want to make sure.

“I just hope the council’s got it under control.”

Blackburn-Wood and her partner had found out they would be evacuated from their Snodgrass home while at work last July, and they arrived home to find water “pouring through the property”.

“We hope it’s better this time, it was scary just driving to our property last time.

“We just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The Buller District Council and Civil Defence opened its emergency operations centre on Monday, and extra support staff and vehicles from police, St John, and Fire and Emergency had been sent to the town.

On Tuesday morning, contractors were at work shoring up bunding, and building new bunds on Kawatiri Pl, Eastons Rd, McKenna Rd, Forbes St, Orowaiti Rd, and Snodgrass Rd.

Atmospheric river could lead to ‘well over a month's worth of rain’

Niwa warned a “long-lived” atmospheric river landing on New Zealand’s shores on Tuesday could lead to “well over a month's worth of rain” this week, especially in parts of the South Island.

Atmospheric rivers are huge plumes of moisture that move from the tropics to the mid-latitudes where New Zealand sits.

“This current atmospheric river is pretty exceptional ... analysis we undertook indicates that the amount of moisture in the atmosphere for this particular event is unprecedented for August in climatological data going back to 1959,” Niwa meteorologist and forecaster Tristan Meyer said.

“In terms of impacts, we are anticipating very heavy rain over a prolonged period with this atmospheric river.

“It looks like the rain may occur in two separate 'bursts'; specifically one for Tuesday – Thursday for the South Island, and then again on around Saturday – Sunday for a similar area.”

Over a month of rainfall could fall for large parts of the West Coast, Canterbury high country, Tasman, Marlborough and Nelson, Meyer said.

Sandbags available across the Buller District

Sand and sand bags are available for residents at the Pulse Energy Recreation Centre car park, the Buller Bridge car park, Craddock Park, Rayner Park, Carters Beach at the McIntyre Rd pull-in, and Westport Airport.

They are also available at the Mokihinui campground, the Ngakawau information centre car park, and the Westreef Yard in Reefton.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said MetService and the regional council’s river monitoring team were still working to pinpoint the timing and extent of the potential flooding.

“But the rainfall numbers certainly indicate we’re going to have an event, it’s just how big and when.”

Deployable bunding was being sent over from Canterbury, which would be set up around the hospital, the airport fuel supply, and a low-lying retirement home, he said.

They had also brought in eight large stormwater pumps, which would be set up where flooding was most severe.

Cleine said Defence Force personnel had been deployed to the Coast too, but were waiting in Greymouth until they knew where they could best help.

Contractors were “flat out” preparing on Tuesday, while the emergency operations centre staff were busy identifying where the town’s vulnerable people were in case they needed to do evacuations later.

“We’ll know later in the day.”

Civil Defence had warned Buller residents to have emergency supplies ready, be prepared for power outages, and keep up to date with the latest weather warnings.

It also advised stock be moved to higher ground, pets be brought indoors, leaves be cleared from drains and spouting, and people to check on neighbours.

Westport has been hard hit by flooding in recent years.

Flooding in July last year was the region’s worst for decades, leading to evacuations of almost half of Westport and a three-week-long state of emergency.

More floods in February this year again caused widespread damage and left the town cut off.