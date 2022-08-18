Nelson rain levels 'exceed warning criteria', more surface flooding expected

Metservice says the next period of rain will “exceed warning criteria” for the red heavy rain warning

233 homes have been evacuated after flooding in the Nelson East area, with another 160 homes asked to self-evacuate in Westport. Ten homes have been evacuated in Tāhunanui

A state of local emergency has been declared for the Nelson Tasman and West Coast regions, but there is no flooding in Buller

More heavy rain is predicted for Thursday, with up to 300mm more in the Nelson region

Red rain warnings and a state of emergency remain in place in the upper South Island as residents face another nerve-wracking day from swollen rivers.

The MetService updated its weather warnings at about 10am on Thursday. The red heavy rain warning remained in place for Nelson, with a further 150 to 200 millimetres of rain expected to accumulate on top of what had already fallen, with peak rates of 10 to 20mm per hour.

The warning says the next period of rain will “exceed warning criteria” and will likely lead to more surface flooding and slips.

Ten homes along Stansell Ave in the Nelson suburb of Tāhunanui were evacuated overnight Wednesday after some "movement of the hill".

A photo sent to Stuff shows a structure has slipped down a steep hill in the area.

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence Emergency Management public information manager Chris Choat said the movement of the land was believed to have damaged a sewer line.

In a post the organisation asked people to stay home if they could to ease the pressure on roads and also to stay away from floodwaters, which could be contaminated. It reiterated that drinking water in Nelson was safe.

It could not say when those evacuated could return to their homes that had to be assessed for safety.

Homes were evacuated on Wednesday as floodwaters rose in Nelson, Tasman – and as a precaution in Buller and Westland – after heavy rain which began on Tuesday morning.

In Nelson on Thursday morning, the swollen Maitai River that flooded on Wednesday evening forcing the evacuation of more than 200 houses had dropped overnight but was still running high.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The flooded Maitai River at the Collingwood St Bridge at 6.30am on Thursday. The river dropped overnight as rain eased. At its peak on Wednesday it completely covered the footpath.

Many schools in Nelson were closed on Thursday. Schools that shut cited the civil defence emergency, difficulties for staff and students getting to and from school, a request from the city council for people to work from home, waterlogged grounds and potential risk from swollen waterways nearby.

In Westport, a Buller Emergency Management spokesperson said nothing concerning was reported overnight. However, the town’s 160 evacuated households were yet to learn when they could return home.

The Buller River levels had gone down and surface flooding had reduced, the spokesperson said. Karamea and Mokihinui river levels were also dropping.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Contractors at a road block in Nile St, Nelson where houses were flooded after the Maitai River burst its banks.

“While this is great news, we won't be dropping our watch. We know there is more weather coming and a lot more water to come down from our huge catchment area.”

Nelson mayor Rachel Reese said the area affected by the evacuations would be assessed with the aim of allowing people to return to their homes "as soon as they can".

However, as well as potential property damage and access concerns, there was contaminated water in parts of the city including an open sewer line at Tāhuananui.

"Treat all surface water as contaminated," Reese said.

With the closure of the Rocks Rd section of State Highway 6 and several schools, residents were encouraged to work from home if possible to free up the "challenged network".

"It's the most helpful thing people can do."

While it was a relief to see the Maitai River drop overnight, the wet weather was not over yet.

Reese praised the evacuations on Wednesday. Police had said the evacuees were co-operative and many fellow residents welcomed them into their homes.

"It was really good to see Nelson do what it will always do – and I give a big thanks for that," she said.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Civil defence personnel check on residents in Nile St, Nelson on Wednesday after the Maitai River burst its banks.

While rivers in Golden Bay and elsewhere across Tasman district had fallen back from the high levels of Wednesday, they were starting to rise again on Thursday morning as the rain continued. The Riuwaka River was tipped to reach 178 cubic metres a second (cumecs) while its banks were rated for 190 cumecs, Choat said.

Tasman mayor Tim King said on Thursday the Riuwaka River was one that was being closely watched along with those in Golden Bay as they started to rise again.

"They haven't dropped as much [as usual] with the subsequent rain forecast and falling," King said. "It's such an extended rain event."

As had been shown with the Maitai River on Wednesday, intense rain in one location could make a river rise quickly.

Council data shows that the flow in the Maitai River shot up from an-already high 251 cumecs at 2pm to a record high of 459 cumecs at 5pm on Wednesday. That new high was well above the previous record flow for the river of 237 cumecs on December 14, 2011.

King said slips were also a concern along with tree falls if the wind got up "because the ground is so sodden".

He urged people to stay home if they did not need to travel but to self-evacuated if they were concerned for their safety.

More than 230 households were evacuated on Wednesday in the Nelson East area after the Maitai burst its banks.

Nelson resident Ruth Barrett said water in her Nile St flat was mid-calf deep as she gathered her belongings and cat Candy before leaving.

“It’s impossible to know what to take”, she said. “It’s cliché, but it’s the photos of the children you want.”

Barrett said she first noticed brown water in her garden around 3pm. Then a council worker knocked on her door, warning her the river was rising.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Ruth Barrett grabs some last minute belongings from her flooded flat in Nile St, Nelson on Wednesday after the Maitai River burst its banks.

In Westport, about 160 households across three areas were asked to pack up and leave before flooding was expected to worsen in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Civil Defence Controller Douglas Marshall said Buller’s emergency operations centre would be operating all night and only a handful of people needed help to find accommodation.

The “red” weather warning for Buller extended until 7pm on Thursday so the main impacts of the heavy rain on the district was probably yet to come, he said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The flooded Maitai River in Nelson enters houses in Avon Terrace, Nelson.

Slips, road closures and surface flooding affected Golden Bay and Richmond.

In Tākaka in the Tasman District, sewage pump stations were struggling to cope and there were overflows of raw sewage at some sites.

Golden Bay Community Board chair Abbie Langford said some homes east of Tākaka were cut off by slips.

Buller deputy mayor Sharon Roche said they were "very aware" of another front expected to come through on Friday.

Council was doing everything it could to avoid a repeat of the situation in February, where two back-to-back rain events caused significant flooding in parts of Westport, she said.

“We've made our best efforts to protect those [vulnerable] areas.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Ruth Vaega looks out of the kitchen window of her Snodgrass home in Westport to check the levels of the Orowaiti River.

Metservice A large, slow-moving system is bringing a lot of rain, wind and humdity across the country but mainly the South Island.

Police, Defence Force, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and LandSAR volunteers went door-to-door in parts of Westport. Evacuation centres were being set up for those unable to arrange their own accommodation.

In Westland, part of the West Coast Wilderness Trail was closed due to heavy rain, with an alternative route – around the weirs between Milltown and Kawhaka – open instead. Other sections of the trail were being monitored.

Jim McKinley was moving sandbags from outside his Coates St home in Westport on Thursday morning.

The area was part of the evacuation zone, but McKinley had been living in temporary housing on-site since the July 2021 floods - when half a metre of water had washed through his home.

The area seemed to have avoided the worst of it this time, he said, but he didn't know what to make of the second weather system expected over the weekend.

“We can only go on what they’re telling us.

“As long as the Buller River doesn’t get too high we’ll be OK.”

Builders had told him his home was only about eight weeks from being fully repaired.

McKinley said he was quite tired of living in the temporary housing, currently set up on his front lawn.

“There’s a few things wrong with it, but at least it’s at home.

“We have a little dog, and this way he gets his lawn to run around on.”