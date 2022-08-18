Nelson's recovery after flood event will take 'years', mayor says

Kieran McAnulty has announced $200,000 to go to the mayoral fund for Nelson Tasman for immediate assistance.

Gary Giblin and his wife were sound asleep when police knocked on their door and told them a house on the hillside above had been swept down towards them in a landslide.

The house broke into pieces as it slid in a flurry of mud and debris. “They said, ‘There’s a house in the gully’,” Giblin said. “The neighbours heard a big crack.”

The couple evacuated their home and spent a sleepless night at Saxton Stadium. “We just played basketball,” Giblin said.

On Thursday, they awaited a geotechnical inspection of another hilltop home threatened by the slip, which will affect whether they can return home.

Alden Williams/Stuff Tāhunanui residents heard a “big crack” as a house fell down a gully in a rush of mud and debris.

The Giblins were just one of many.

Flooding across Nelson and Tasman has so far forced at least 300 home evacuations. More are possible.

Dozens of houses have been declared unsafe and a residential street has been washed away. More than 400 millimetres of rain has fallen in low-lying parts of the region and up to 200mm more is forecast over Friday and Saturday.

A state of emergency remains in place. MetService has warned that further rain would “exceed warning criteria” and more flooding and slips were likely.

rob hunter terra firma engineering/Supplied Floodwaters scoured out the road in Devenish Place on Wednesday. On Thursday the blocked culvert was finally cleared, revealing the extent of the damage.

“This event is far from over,” a MetService meteorologist said.

The Government has pledged $200,000 to the Nelson Tasman mayoral relief fund.

Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty visited some of the worst-hit areas on Thursday and saw one landslide in action.

“We were literally watching a hill come down,” he said, “Like pouring yoghurt out of a container.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Civil defence personnel check on residents in Nile St, Nelson, after the Maitai River burst its banks.

Nelson mayor Rachel Reese thanked residents who had taken in evacuees and acknowledged the challenge facing many families whose homes were damaged.

“Nelson: your resilience is fantastic, but we’re going to have to work together to get through this.”

She felt for whoever became Nelson’s next mayor.

“It's going to be a recovery ... that is not going to be over in a matter of months, it's going to be over years.”

Many schools in Nelson were closed on Thursday and numerous roads in the region were shut or impassable due to surface flooding, slips, or downed trees.

Nelson City Council staff fought a torrent of water on Maitai Valley Rd to drop food parcels to people staying at the nearby motor camp.

On Thursday afternoon, State Highway 6 between Canvastown and Pelorus was impassable and, in the Tasman District, motorists travelling on Motueka Valley Highway towards Tapawera were turned back due to two major slips on the road.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Ruth Barrett grabs some last minute belongings from her flooded flat in Nile St on Wednesday after the Maitai River burst its banks.

Some river levels were dropping, but officials were monitoring conditions closely ahead of the next forecast downpour.

The upper Maitai River had burst its banks, prompting the bulk of the evacuations to date.

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence Emergency Management public information manager Chris Choat said there were significant concerns for the Riuwaka river north of Motueka.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The flooded Maitai River reached record-setting flows overnight in Nelson, but had receded again on Thursday. There are concerns further bursts of rain could push rivers back into bank-bursting levels.

Numerous slips were reported north of Nelson city, in the Glenduan area, Teal Valley and Wakapuaka.

Teams were assessing conditions, particularly in the Wakapuaka catchment, to see if more evacuations were necessary.

On Devenish Place in Atawhai the street had flooded after a landslide uphill blocked a culvert, forcing water up and over the road. Digger drivers channelled water away from homes, scouring the street and leaving underground pipes exposed.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Devenish Place resident Ray Scott surveys the damage as the hillside comes down “like pouring yoghurt out of a container”.

Resident Ray Scott likened the sudden cascade to a desert flood.

“From nothing to just this deluge. It just got worse and worse.

“[The] rocks in the water, they were like torpedoes, and just being thrown down the road and could have broken legs if you had tried to cross the road.”

Nelson City Council/Facebook Flood damage after the severe weather event in Nelson on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the West Coast, where heavy rain and flooding was also predicted, had escaped unscathed so far.

Residents from about 160 evacuated properties in a flood zone in Westport were allowed home on Thursday.

“We did dodge a bullet,” Buller Civil Defence controller Al Lawn said. “This is a chance to take a breath and set ourselves up for what comes next.”

Rob Hunter/Supplied A video taken on Thursday morning shows the damage in Devenish Place, Atawhai after a river of water and debris ran down it on Wednesday.

Some emergency management staff had been redeployed to Nelson, Lawn said, but he was wary of more heavy rain forecast to start falling on the coast about midday Friday.

He urged locals to “remember what happened in February” when back-to-back rain events saturated the ground and caused significant flood damage. Up to 170mm of rain could fall in some parts of Buller between Friday and Saturday, he said.

Flooding in July last year was the region’s worst for decades, leading to evacuations of almost half of Westport and a three-week-long state of emergency. More floods in February this year again caused widespread damage and left the town cut off.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff A lone cow on a flooded paddock in the Snodgrass Area in Westport. The area has so far “dodged a bullet” but is bracing for further rain.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said there was no doubt frequent emergencies and evacuations were hard on their communities.

“It is extremely troubling for people financially and mentally. [But] this is our reality until a long-term solution can be put in place.”

The district’s flood protection plan was now before Cabinet, he said.