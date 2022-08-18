West Coast, Tasman residents wake to third day of rain and swollen rivers

233 homes have been evacuated after flooding in the Nelson East area, with another 160 homes asked to self-evacuate in Westport

A state of local emergency has been declared for the Nelson Tasman and West Coast regions

More heavy rain is predicted for Thursday, with up to 300mm more in the Nelson region

Red rain warnings and a state of emergency remain in place in the upper South Island as residents face another nerve-wracking day from swollen rivers.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassie said on Thursday morning that while rain has eased a bit over parts of the Nelson-Tasman region and Buller region, it was still expecting heavy rain in the ranges. “We still have a red warning in force through until the evening in those areas,” he said.

The MetService would update its warnings at 10am on Thursday.

Homes were evacuated on Wednesday as floodwaters rose in Nelson, Tasman, Buller and Westland, after heavy rain which began on Tuesday morning.

READ MORE:

* More than 200 homes evacuated in Nelson-Tasman flooding, more rain to come

* Flooded river forces Nelson resident out of her home and into uncertainty

* Weather: 160 households across Westport, Seddonville and Mokihinui self-evacuate as flooding risk set to peak

* A Nelson family and their beloved Jack Russell rescued from flood waters



MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The flooded Maitai River at the Collingwood St Bridge at 6.30am on Thursday. The river dropped overnight as rain eased. At its peak on Wednesday it completely covered the footpath.

In Nelson at 6am on Thursday, the swollen Maitai River that flooded on Wednesday evening forcing the evacuation of more than 200 houses had dropped overnight but was still running high. Light rain was falling and heavier falls were expected on Thursday morning, causing concerns the river would rise again.

A number of streets near the river remained closed overnight.

Nelson mayor Rachel Reese said the area affected by the evacuations would be assessed as soon as it was daylight with the aim of allowing people to return to their homes "as soon as they can".

However, as well as potential property damage and access concerns, there was contaminated water in parts of the city including an open sewer line at Tāhuananui.

"Treat all water as contaminated," Reese said.

With the closure of the Rocks Rd section of State Highway 6 and several schools, residents were encouraged to work from home if possible to free up the "challenged network".

"It's the most helpful thing people can do."

While it was a relief to see the Maitai River drop overnight, the wet weather was not over yet.

Modelling was under way and while flooding to the same extent as Wednesday was not expected in Nelson, the rising Riuwaka River was causing concern.

Reese praised the evacuations on Wednesday. Police had said the evacuees were co-operative and many fellow residents welcomed them into their homes.

"It was really good to see Nelson do what it will always do and I give a big thanks for that," she said.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Civil defence personnel check on residents in Nile St, Nelson on Wednesday after the Maitai River burst its banks.

More than 230 households were evacuated on Wednesday in the Nelson East area after the Maitai burst its banks.

Measurements from the Tasman District Council showed the river went from flows of 3 cubic metres per second (cumecs) at 5am, to 446 cumecs at 4pm.

Nelson resident Ruth Barrett said water in her Nile St flat was mid-calf deep as she gathered her belongings and cat Candy before leaving.

“It’s impossible to know what to take”, she said. “It’s cliché, but it’s the photos of the children you want.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Ruth Barrett grabs some last minute belongings from her flooded flat in Nile St, Nelson on Wednesday after the Maitai River burst its banks.

Barrett said she first noticed brown water in her garden around 3pm. Then a council worker knocked on her door, warning her the river was rising.

In Westport, about 160 households across three areas were asked to pack up and leave before flooding was expected to worsen in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Civil Defence Controller Douglas Marshall said Buller’s emergency operations centre would be operating all night and only a handful of people needed help to find accommodation.

The “red” weather warning for Buller extended until 7pm on Thursday so the main impacts of the heavy rain on the district was probably yet to come, he said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The flooded Maitai River in Nelson enters houses in Avon Terrace, Nelson.

Slips, road closures and surface flooding affected Golden Bay and Richmond.

In Tākaka in the Tasman District, sewage pump stations were struggling to cope and there were overflows of raw sewage at some sites.

Golden Bay Community Board chair Abbie Langford said some homes east of Tākaka were cut off by slips.

A state of emergency was declared across the West Coast on Tuesday and in Nelson and Tasman districts on Wednesday.

Residents in affected areas have been asked to avoid unnecessary travel.

Buller deputy mayor Sharon Roche said they were "very aware" of another front expected to come through on Friday.

Council was doing everything it could to avoid a repeat of the situation in February, where two back-to-back rain events caused significant flooding in some parts of Westport, she said.

“We've made our best efforts to protect those [vulnerable] areas.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Ruth Vaega looks out of the kitchen window of her Snodgrass home in Westport to check the levels of the Orowaiti River.

Ruth Vaega, who lives in Westport's Snodgrass evacuation zone, was closely watching a marker set up in the Orowaiti River just outside on Wednesday. When the water reached a certain level they would go, she said.

Snodgrass locals were no strangers to flooding or evacuations, she said.

"We're resigned, but we are sick of it. It’s a wonderful view, that’s why we live here, but you do feel a bit like Noah.”

The floods are the third in Westport in just over a year, after the town flooded in July 2021 and again in February 2022.

Metservice A large, slow-moving system is bringing a lot of rain, wind and humdity across the country but mainly the South Island.

The Buller River was due to peak in Westport early to mid-morning on Thursday.

The tide is expected to be slightly higher than it was in February, when a combination of rainfall, river flows, tide and sea swell increased the flood risk.

Police, Defence Force, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and LandSAR volunteers went door-to-door in parts of Westport. Evacuation centres were being set up for those unable to arrange their own accommodation.

In Westland, part of the West Coast Wilderness Trail was closed due to heavy rain, with an alternative route – around the weirs between Milltown and Kawhaka – open instead. Other sections of the trail were being monitored.