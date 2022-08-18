Flood risk reprieve for Westport, but 'another burst' of rain expected on Friday

1News reporters have this update early on Thursday morning as parts of the South Island endure heavy rain, flooding.

The Buller district town of Westport was still and quiet on Thursday morning with very little of the expected flooding, but authorities warn the risk has not passed yet.

On Tuesday, a regional state of emergency was declared on the West Coast after a day of heavy rain and rising rivers.

MetService has issued a red level warning for heavy rain in the area. There is another in force in Nelson, where there have been substantial slips, flooding, and evacuations.

Around 160 households in the Snodgrass, Derby St and Coates St areas were asked to self-evacuate on Wednesday afternoon and were allowed to return home about 10am on Thursday.

READ MORE:

* Karamea road opens to escorted convoy after town cut off for six days

* Between two rivers and the sea: Westport's long history of catastrophic floods

* Not 'out of the woods' yet: At least 100 in Westport evacuation centres



MetService meteorologist David Miller said at the moment, their warning for Buller extended until 9pm.

“It does look increasingly likely there will be another burst of rain starting Friday evening.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff A lone cow is seen on a flooded paddock in the Snodgrass area.

That would be expected to continue into Saturday morning, he said, and back-to-back rain events did increase the risk of more serious flooding.

“Once the grounds are saturated they can’t hold any more water, it will just run off.”

Civil Defence controller Al Lawn said the lull in the weather was a good chance for everyone to check in on their property.

They were mindful of strong winds and more rain forecast for Thursday, he said.

“This is a chance to take a breath and set ourselves up for what comes next.”

Jim McKinley was moving sandbags from outside his Coates St home on Thursday morning.

The area was part of the evacuation zone, but McKinley had been living in temporary housing on-site since the July 2021 floods - when half a metre of water had washed through his home.

The area seemed to have avoided the worst of it this time, he said, but he didn't know what to make of the second weather system expected over the weekend.

“I’m not too sure. We can only go on what they’re telling us.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Flood barriers around the Buller Medical Centre. The centre’s acute and emergency services were relocated to the Masonic Lodge on Wednesday night.

“As long as the Buller River doesn’t get too high we’ll be okay.”

Builders had told him his home was only about eight weeks from being fully repaired.

“Maybe longer… we’re not the only ones.”

McKinley said he was quite tired of living in the temporary housing, currently set up on his front lawn.

“There’s a few things wrong with it, but at least it’s at home.

“We have a little dog, and this way he gets his lawn to run around on.”

Buller Emergency Management said on Thursday there was nothing concerning reported overnight.

But the town’s 160 evacuated households would have to wait until at least this afternoon to find out when they could go home.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF As the Buller District prepares for flooding, 140 Westport households have been asked to self-evacuate. (Published Wednesday afternoon)

“The Buller River levels have gone down, and the surface flooding seems to have reduced… Karamea and Mokihinui levels are also dropping.

“While this is great news, we won't be dropping our watch. We know there is more weather coming and a lot more water to come down from our huge catchment area.”

There would be an assessment on Thursday morning to confirm the next steps.

Westport had been struck by a number of significant floods in recent years.

Flooding in July last year was the region’s worst for decades, leading to evacuations of almost half of Westport and a three-week-long state of emergency.

More floods in February this year again caused widespread damage and left the town cut off.