Clouds part over Nelson to reveal fuller picture of the damage

Kim Robertson described a "river of mud" coming down a hillside behind her neighbour's home on Saturday morning.

More evacuations likely in Tāhunanui as hillsides assessed

Maitai River evacuees allowed to return home on Saturday afternoon

Extensive damage to Nelson main pipeline means residents need to conserve water

Safety focus shifts from flooding to slips

Roads to Blenheim closed until at least Tuesday

People wanting to help should donate to the Mayoral Relief Fund

Blue skies have appeared over Nelson for the first time in four days, but some residents could still face evacuations as the safety of sodden hillsides is assessed.

Saturday morning finally saw an end to the four day “river of rain” that brought more than 1m of rain to some parts of the region – and more than a month’s worth of rain on single day at Nelson Airport.

READ MORE:

* Resident describes 'sea of mud' as multiple slips roar down Nelson hills

* Live: More than a metre of rain in four days

* Slip rumbles through lounge: 'It looked like driveway was moving'

* Bereft mother tries to dig out memorial rose from mud of Nelson slip

* Nelson flooding: More than a metre of rain in four days



The heavy falls kicked off on Tuesday, swelling rivers and sending slips tumbling down hills, causing 508 evacuations – about 1500 people – by early Saturday morning.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Enner Glynn, Nelson, resident Chris Scott attempts to unblock a drain on Coster St.

On Thursday, the Government contributed $200,000 to the Mayoral Relief Fund towards immediate expenses before any real assessments could be made.

Nelson mayor Rachel Reese said there would be ongoing discussions with the Government about funding needs as the full damage came to light.

More evacuations as some return home

Reese is warning there could be more evacuations as geo-technicians assess the safety of hillside homes around the city.

In particular, homes in Tāhunanui were likely to be evacuated because the ground was so saturated, she said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Police evacuate homes in Halifax St East with concerns landslides would occur.

There is some good news though - residents evacuated due to flooding of the Maitai River would be allowed to return home tonight, provided their home wasn’t stickered, she said.

Those whose homes had been red or yellow stickered would be allowed in to get possessions, but not to stay the night.

Safety was the number one priority, and people needed to respect the cordons that were in place, she said.

“We just need people to stay away.”

While the rain had eased, the state of emergency remained in place.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Residents evacuated due to the flooded Maitai River can return home on Saturday afternoon.

“We’re really just moving forward now on assessing damage … recovery teams are thinking about what’s going to be needed.”

As the clean-up got underway the community spirit was “incredible”.

Most of the evacuees had been taken in by family and friends, and council staff, Civil Defence and contractors across the region had been working around the clock in response to the emergency, she said.

Many people were offering clothing and food, but she urged people wanting to help to instead donate money to the Mayoral Relief fund, as they were not in a position to process and distribute donated goods.

Attention turns from flooding to slips

In a Facebook post Nelson Tasman Civil Defence urged people to look out for signs of slippage around their homes.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Contractors work to clear Walters Bluff of a large slip.

“There are so many slips that it's hard to keep up, so we need people to be our eyes and ears. If you don’t feel safe, evacuate. You don't need to wait for a formal evacuation. Please call council in the first instance if you need to report a problem.”

While river levels were still high the attention had turned to slips “in terms of the biggest potential danger”.

The overnight rain had broadened the impacted area to include the Cannan-Upper Takaka area and the Richmond ranges from the Wairoa to Hira.

“There's lots of surface water in both Nelson, Richmond, Brightwater.”

Community urged to conserve water

While homes remain under threat, the water supply for Nelson is also under strain.

The main pipeline for the city was damaged in the Maitai flooding, but the extent of the damage was unknown because it was still unsafe for workers to access the pipe in the Maitai Valley.

The secondary pipe was working, but the reservoir was only at 50% capacity so everyone needed to conserve water for the foreseeable future, Reese said.

That included resisting the urge to hose away debris as clean-ups got underway.

Roads across the region were also damaged, so anyone driving needed to be careful on the roads and plan trips carefully, she said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Police block the end of Halifax St East in Nelson on Saturday where slips appear to threaten homes while contractors work under another large slip in neighbouring Grove St.

Civil Defence said some areas of Stoke would receive water from the Richmond water supply to ease pressure on Nelson.

“We are also making changes to our water network throughout Nelson city to help reduce demand, so residents may notice a drop in water pressure.”

State Highways extensively damaged

No roads lead to Blenheim

By Saturday morning, the State Highway network around Nelson had suffered extensive damage. Both roads to Blenheim – via state highways 6 and 63 – will remain closed until at least Tuesday.

Helen Harris, National Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi said there was significant damage and slips on SH6, while the alternative route, SH63 via Renwick and St Arnaud is closed due to a washout of the approach to the Branch Bridge.

“We know there is extensive damage on this route also above the Rainbow turnoff.”

The impact of the “huge weather event” was worse than the July 2021 storm, Harris said.

“We are working as hard as we can to restore vital transport links. Everyone’s patience and understanding is appreciated.”

Waka Kotahi State Highway 63, a link between Nelson and Blenheim via Renwick and St Arnaud, is closed due to a washout of the approach to the Branch Bridge.

Work to clear slips and repair damage would be carried out in the coming days, but there was an ongoing risk of further slips given the saturated hills and land, she said.

Golden Bay/ Mohua

At midday Saturday multiple slips meant SH60 was closed from Onekaka to Tākaka.

There is one large drop-out between Haldane Rd and Rangihaeata Rd but Waka Kotahi would be opening a single lane with traffic lights for light vehicles only later on Saturday.

Upper Tākaka to Tākaka has now reopened and Tākaka Hill is open, but there are slips and stop/go traffic management back to Riwaka and Motueka.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Rocks Rd remains closed on Saturday.

Nelson/Marlborough

The SH6 Rocks Road Nelson waterfront route from Haven Rd to the Tahunanui intersection is unlikely to open Saturday. Geotechnical assessments are underway given the movement of retaining walls.

South of Nelson SH6 was open, but caution was required as floodwaters ease.

Marlborough Sounds

All roads in the Sounds are likely to remain closed for some time after the Kenepuru and Pelorus road networks sustained significant damage.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helico/Nelson Mail An aerial shot taken from the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter showing the full extent of the damage. This photo shows flooding around north Nelson and Glenduan, with SH6 to the right.

Road closures across Tasman

Tasman District issued an updated list of road closures at 3.30pm on Saturday:

Takaka to Collingwood - closed awaiting geotech assessment.

Dry River Bridge has collapsed on Glenview road.

McShane Road (Wainui Bay) is closed due to a slip and flooding.

Dry Road has been blocked by slips and trees.

Abel Tasman Drive is closed due to a slip across the road at Wainui Hill.

McCallum Road is closed due to a slip and drop out.

Rameka road is closed due to washouts and flooding.

Cobb Dam Road is closed due to slips.

East Tākaka Road is closed again due to flooding.

Motueka Valley Highway is closed due to slips (between Ngatamoti and Alexander Bluff).

Dovedale Road (Dovedale Hill) is closed due to trees blocking the road. Potential opening on Monday 22 August.

Pigeon Valley Road (Dovedale Hill) is closed due to trees blocking the road. Potential opening on Monday 22 August.

Riwaka-Sandy Bay Road (Mārahau Hill) is closed. Potential opening on Monday 22 August.

Kaiteriteri-Sandy Bay Road is closed due to slips. Resident access only.

Stafford Drive is closed due to slips and rockfall. Detour in place Pomona Road to Marriages Road. Potential opening on Friday 26 August.

The following roads were open, but with caution advised:

SH60 Riwaka to Motueka - Flooding

SH60 Tākaka Hill between Riwaka Valley Road and Canaan Road - Slip

Long Plain Road is now open, but with 50km speed restrictions.

Collingwood-Puponga Main Road is now open, but caution is advised due to washouts and surface damage.

Bird Road (Clifton) is now open, but caution is advised due to uneven surfaces.

T