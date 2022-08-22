Evacuations and yellow stickers: Amid slips and floods, who decides a building is unsafe?

A resident evacuates their home in Nile St, Nelson, on Wednesday after the Maitai River burst its banks.

Homes across Nelson and Wellington have been evacuated as heavy rain, floods and slips threaten people’s homes and businesses.

But what does it mean for a building to be red or yellow-stickered? And who is responsible for making those calls?

Who orders evacuations?

As first responders, emergency services are often faced with evacuating people in risky situations. Police and firefighters are allowed to evacuate buildings “to ensure protection of life”, according to the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act 2002, alongside Civil Defence crews and local councils.

In Wellington, 10 properties have been evacuated since the bad weather began, including five since Friday – two in Brooklyn, two in Crofton Downs, and one in Melrose – affecting about 20 people. Two of the 10 homes have since been deemed safe.

According to Nelson Civil Defence controller Alec Louverdis, 570 properties had been affected, and 284 of these had been initially assessed. So far, 19 had been classed unsafe or partially unsafe.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/ STUFF Norelle Kendrick was forced to leave her Haven Rd, Nelson home after a landslide hit the back her home. Kendrick has complex medical issues that require her to use a wheel chair and leg braces and is now living in a motel.

Who decides whether a building is unsafe to inhabit?

Wellington City Council building compliance manager Ricky Kernohan​ said once a state of emergency had been declared, building assessments were more of a once-over-lightly affair, with extra powers granted under the building act.

“It’s thorough enough to determine whether people can stay in the property making sure no one's put at risk, and it's clear to anyone coming onto that property that there is a risk.”

When someone's home was threatened by flooding or a slip, their first call was usually to council. And while council had a team of experts – a range of people with different qualifications in building safety – in times of emergency, they could run short, Kernohan said.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Wellington homes in Onslow Road, Khandallah, were evacuated due to a landslide on Thursday afternoon, with a total of 10 houses evacuated since the bad weather began.

Then, experts were drawn from a list of authorised rapid building assessors compiled by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

“So, firstly, it’s the responsibility of the local TA [territorial authority – ie local councils], and if there’s strain on the resources they can call on MBIE,” Kernohan said. This process only applied when buildings were affected, not land.

After an assessment, the building would be categorised – red meant no entry at all, yellow meant partial or restricted entry (perhaps parts of the dwelling might be off limits), and white meant safe to be in.

Braden Fastier/Stuff In Nelson, Coster St residents evacuated after slips at the back of properties in the suburb of Enner Glynn on Thursday.

There would be a more in-depth examination later. Ideally the wait wouldn’t be too long, but in situations where many people in a region were affected, this wasn’t always possible, he said.

“You might well need finer weather for a geotechnical engineer to come through and do their work.”

It wasn’t always necessary to involve the council. Insurers could organise for an expert to come through, and the council could be bypassed. It was the owner’s responsibility to organise repairs.

ALDEN WILLIAMS Mary Willett says the bright side of being evacuated from her Clouston Terrace home was being lifted over a fence by a fireman.

What’s to stop people staying in a house after it’s been yellow/red stickered?

“It would be silly,” Kernohan said – and it would bring repercussions.

A red or yellow sticker was a formal, legal notice under the Building Act, and ignoring it could result in a fine.

“Non-compliance could trigger enforcement action. I think a TA [territorial authority] would approach it case by case.”

“When the repairs are done you contact council and ask them to lift the notice,” he said.

Wellington City Council had a dedicated welfare team, whose job it was to keep people informed, check they had a place to stay, and organise temporary accommodation if needed.

“Even though these notices are quite formal and scary, the council is usually trying to do the best thing for the owner to keep them safe.”