More rain forecast for saturated upper South Island this week

Bands of Nelson residents have grabbed their wheelbarrows and garden tools to help their neighbours living on Riverside.

The sodden south looks unlikely to get a break this week, with a front expected to bring rain as it sweeps up Te Waipounamu on Wednesday.

MetService is warning that strong to gale force winds are likely ahead of the front.

The forecast comes on the back of days of evacuations and flooding that the Nelson region is expected to take years to recover from, Kaitāia in Northland being cut off, and dozens of slips around rain-soaked Wellington.

A special weather watch has been issued for parts of the Tasman district, west of Motueka, ahead of another possible 20-40mm of rain on Monday afternoon.

READ MORE:

* Nelson woman devastated after landslide makes 'absolutely stable' home unlivable

* Watch: See the extent of Nelson's floods from a helicopter

* 'It's a widespread disaster': Supply concerns as Marlborough communities cut off

* Live: Slips, flooding block roads in Wellington as Nelson residents assess weather damage



Nelson Marlborough rescue Helicopter An aerial shot taken from the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter showing the full extent of the damage. This photo shows flooding around north Nelson and Glenduan. The buildings shown here are the Cawthron Aquaculture Park.

“Although it wouldn’t meet the normal heavy rain watch criteria, given the rain that has fallen in the last few days, a watch has been issued,” MetService noted.

The ridge of high pressure over the South Island would then head north on Tuesday, MetService said.

Fiordland is likely to get a weather warning-worthy dousing from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning.

A front is expected to move up most of the South Island on Wednesday – with strong or gale force northwesterlies preceding it and rain as it arrives – “before stalling and weakening over northern Westland or Buller”.

The biggest dumping of rain that day is expected to be in Westland, south of Otira, including the main divide of the Southern Alps, according to MetService’s forecast.

Wind-wise, northwesterlies may reach severe gale about exposed parts of inland Canterbury, higher parts of Banks Peninsula, inland Otago, Fiordland, Southland and Stewart Island on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Thursday is expected to bring rain further north as a low from the Tasman Sea arrives, bringing a trough with it.

A brief spell of heavy rain is expected when the trough crosses northern and central New Zealand, possibly preceded by strong or gale northwest winds and followed by showers.