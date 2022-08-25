Nelson-Tasman and Northland, saturated by downpours in past week, at risk of more heavy rain

The atmosphere over the North Island becomes quite convective on Friday, meaning vertical motion is encouraged. One result of this is an elevated risk of thunder and lightning over central places tomorrow.

Rain started falling in northern parts of the country on Thursday morning as the latest weather system with a potential for heavy downpours moved in on the country.

But the heavy rain isn’t expected to last long this time, and more settled weather is forecast for the weekend.

MetService has warned areas at highest risk of heavy rain include Northland and Tasman west of Motueka, which were saturated in the past week or so by an atmospheric river that brought huge quantities of moisture down from the tropics.

In Northland, the eastern hills were most likely to have a brief period of heavy rain on Thursday afternoon, MetService said.

Northeast winds could also approach severe gale strength in Northland and Auckland on Thursday afternoon and evening, with gusts to 90kph possible in Auckland, which is also under a heavy rain watch until 7pm Thursday.

Due to strong wind gusts, reduced speed limits were in place on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge on Thursday afternoon, with caution advised.

For western Tasman, a heavy rain watch was issued for the 12 hours from 3pm Thursday.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF A Halifax Street East resident looks at the flooded Maitai River at the Riverside Foot Bridge on Saturday morning.

Heavy rain was also possible in Hamilton on Thursday afternoon and evening, MetService said.

Rain was expected in Wellington on Thursday evening and during Friday, easing to showers in the evening.

Rain was also forecast to develop in Christchurch on Thursday evening, easing to a few showers with southerlies by midday Friday.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Cyclist Lindsay Cook checks out the damage from slips on Stafford Drive in Ruby Bay, west of Nelson.

Bay of Plenty and the ranges of northern Gisborne were covered by a heavy rain watch from 4pm Thursday to 1am Friday, with a possibility of thunderstorms in the east overnight and early Friday.

A heavy rain watch was also issued for Mt Taranaki through to 11pm Thursday, with a possibility of thunderstorms.

MetService said the rain was coming from a front, preceded by a strong northeast flow, moving eastwards over the North Island and northern South Island on Thursday and early Friday.

Supplied Flooding along SH10 near Kaeo in the Far North last week.

The front was forecast to bring a burst of rain – which may be heavy for a time – to many places, MetService said.

In the Nelson-Tasman region, rain-weary residents woke to a grey morning on Thursday with further heavy falls forecast.

“At the moment there’s some light showery stuff, nothing major,” MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said just before 8am. “It’s going to be developing later on.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Heavy rain last week brought down slips and caused flooding across the top of the South Island.

The amounts of rain were tipped to approach “warning criteria” in some places, which meant more than 50mm in six hours or 100mm in 24 hours.

“But it won’t be widespread,” Bakker said.

In Nelson, showers were forecast to develop, turning to rain later in the day, but the city was not included in the area covered by the heavy rain watch.

Behind the weather system bringing the rain in the next day or so, a ridge of high pressure was expected to build over the country, Bakker said. That was forecast to bring settled weather for most of the weekend.

The heavy rain watch comes less than a week after an atmospheric river of rain brought flooding and slips to the top of the South Island.

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence in a Facebook post on Wednesday said more flooding was unlikely.

“However, considering the instability of land in many areas throughout the region, there is potential for some slips to re-mobilise, so it is important that residents prepare and take safety precautions,” it said.