Nelson-Tasman residents urged to prepare as more heavy rain forecast

Cyclist Lindsay Cook checks out the damage from slips on Stafford Drive in Ruby Bay, west of Nelson.

Rain-weary residents in the Nelson-Tasman region woke to a grey morning on Thursday with further heavy falls forecast.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said a heavy rain watch was in place for the area west of Motueka for the 12 hours from 2pm on Thursday.

“At the moment, there’s some light showery stuff, nothing major,” Bakker said just before 8am. “It’s going to be developing later on.”

Some showers were expected in the morning with heavier falls in the afternoon and evening.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Heavy rain last week brought down slips and caused flooding across the top of the South Island.

The amounts of rain were tipped to approach “warning criteria” in some places, which meant more than 50mm in six hours or 100mm in 24 hours.

“But it won’t be widespread,” Bakker said.

In Nelson, showers were forecast to develop, turning to rain later in the day, but the city was not included in the area covered by the heavy rain watch.

The heavy rain watch comes less than a week after an atmospheric river of rain brought flooding and slips to the top of the South Island.

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence in a Facebook post on Wednesday said more flooding was unlikely.

“However, considering the instability of land in many areas throughout the region, there is potential for some slips to re-mobilise so, it is important that residents prepare and take safety precautions,” it said.