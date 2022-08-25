Heavy rain could spell more unwelcome records as end of our wettest winter approaches

There’s a week to go of the season, but the threat of more heavy rain could mean more parts of the country see record levels of rainfall for winter.

Wellington and Christchurch have already experienced their wettest winter on record.

For Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Dunedin, 2022 has been among their 10 wettest ever winters, and MetService says some may see that get worse, to end up in the top five.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker​ said that in almost 100 years of recording Wellington’s rain, this winter had been 80% wetter than usual.

More than 710mm of rain across the three months easily beat the previous record of 621mm, set in 2006.

Christchurch also passed its rainfall record, seeing 393.4mm so far – an extra 77.9mm compared to the 2008 record.

On Thursday, heavy rain and wind watches were issued for parts of the North Island, including Auckland, from 1pm until 7pm.

METSERVICE A messy low, with several fronts attached to it, spins across thr country on Thursday and the top three quarters of the country, as well as Nelson, will see rain.

The ranges of northern Gisborne and Bay of Plenty could also expect heavy rain from 4pm Thursday until the early hours of Friday, with MetService saying the amounts “may approach warning criteria”.

The South Island was hit particularly hard this season, with almost all regions experiencing flooding, Nelson and Marlborough in particular.

Nelson has seen nearly five times its average amount of rain in August alone, or 383mm, as of Tuesday, causing slips and other damage that may take years to fix.

A heavy rain watch over the Tasman, west of Motueka, is in place until early Friday morning.

MetService said low pressure would move southeastwards on Thursday, but a ridge of high pressure would follow, bringing settled weather with it.