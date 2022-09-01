Christchurch surpasses 21C on first day of spring, narrowly missing record

Spring fever on a 21C day in Christchurch: Zoe Hendry, 5, and her sister Stella Hendry, 7, frolic in the daffodils at Christchurch’s Hagley Park.

Christchurch nearly surpassed its warmest first day of spring on Thursday, with weather experts predicting New Zealand is in store for one of the hottest Septembers ever.

Christchurch reached a high of 21.6C at the city’s airport on Thursday – narrowly missing its warmest September 1 on record of 21.8C in 2020.

However, the garden city has not seen the last of the cold weather just yet. Cooler temperatures are forecast for next week, with highs of just 10C expected in Christchurch on Monday and Tuesday.

Niwa confirmed the warmest spring on record was in 1988, and the second-warmest was last year.

It predicts Canterbury is in store for a warmer and drier spring than usual after La Ninā restrengthened last month. La Niña is a weather pattern that occurs in the Pacific Ocean and causes the south to be warmer and drier than usual.

There will also be fewer spring westerlies and rainfall will be “near normal” for the season, Niwa expects.

In Canterbury this season, temperatures are most likely to be above average (55% chance).

Spring temperatures are likely to be warmer than average in the North Island and north and west of the South Island too.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Blossoming buds in front of Christchurch’s Riverside Market on Thursday.

A subtropical low during the first week of September may elevate the risk for heavy rainfall in the northern North Island.

Another subtropical low is possible in the third week of the month and may bring more rain, possibly heavy, to parts of the country.

On Thursday, Auckland reached 17.3C. Its hottest first day of spring was 18.1C in 1967.

Wellington peaked at 15.3C on Thursday, and its record for September 1 was 16.4C in 1980.

NIWA Aotearoa is set to experience a warmer than usual spring, Niwa says.

Dunedin nearly surpassed 2007's 22.2C record for September 1, with a high of 21.4C on Thursday.

