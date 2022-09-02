More heavy rain for parts of West Coast, severe gales possible for Wellington and deep south

Heavy rain is forecast for the South Island’s West coast and main divide and severe gales are possible for Wellington, Clutha and Southland.

MetService says a front remains slow-moving over South Westland on Friday and will move northeast onto the North Island on Saturday.

“This weather system will continue to bring heavy rain to western parts of the South Island and the main divide, where heavy rain warnings and watches remain in force.”

Another cold front is forecast to move over the South Island from the southwest on Saturday, followed by strong west to southwest winds. Strong wind watches are in force for Wellington, Clutha, Southland including Stewart Island.

READ MORE:

* Weather watches for Canterbury High Country

* 'Unsettled' week of weather on the way, heavy rain and 'severe' gales forecast

* Weather warning: Flood-hit areas in firing line as stormy front set to cover the country



MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A strong wind watch for Wellington is in place for Saturday morning

An orange heavy rain warning was in place for Westland south of Otira from 9am on Friday to 3am on Saturday with the potential for streams and rivers to rise rapidly, surface flooding and slips.

MetService expected between 120 and 180mm of rain to accumulate on the ranges and 30 to 60mm about the coast with peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h about the ranges. Heavy rain was expected to ease south of Fox Glacier by midnight Friday.

An orange warning was also in place for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthur's Pass from 9am on Friday to 3am on Saturday. Between 100 and 150mm of rain was predicted to accumulate about the main divide and 70 to 100mm within 15km east of the main divide. Intensities should peak between 15 to 20mm/h and heavy rain should ease south of Mount Cook by midnight Friday.

A yellow heavy rain watch was in place for Buller from 9pm Friday to 4am Saturday with rainfall potentially reaching warning criteria about the ranges.

Another heavy rain watch was issued for the ranges of Westland north of Otira between 9am Friday and 4am Saturday with periods of heavy rain expected.

The headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers north of Glenorchy would also get periods of heavy rain on Friday.

Metservice Severe weather warnings from MetService.

A strong wind watch for Wellington was issued from 2am on Saturday to noon on Saturday with northwest winds potentially reaching severe gale in exposed places.

Coastal Clutha and Southland including Stewart Island would also get west to southwest winds approaching severe gale in exposed places.

A road snowfall warning was in place on the Milford Rd with snow showers likely during Saturday afternoon and evening, and 1 to 3cm of snow expected to accumulate on the road near the tunnel, with lesser amounts down to 600m. MetService said further snow was likely during Sunday and the warning may be extended.