High winds hit, with heavy rain and snow forecast for week

Many trees on Invercargill’s Queens Park golf course were uprooted by heavy winds on Sunday.

Stormy weather has hit the deep South, with MetService warning of high gusts, snow and heavy rain for many parts of the country over the next few days.

Severe gales up to 120kph in exposed places were forecast for coastal Southland, coastal Clutha and Stewart Island up until 5pm on Sunday.

By 1pm Sunday gusts had eased a little to about 100kph in Invercargill, MetService said. At the same time to the northeast, at Nugget Point in south Otago, gust strength had risen to its likely peak of about 120kmh.

Among the damage in Southland, multiple trees were uprooted by the high winds at Queens Park Golf Club.

“I am not sure I have seen that extend of damage before ... it’s not looking flash at all,” said the club’s board chair, David Goble.

The damage was being assessed, with the golf club to talk to the Invercargill City Council. The council owned the land the fallen trees were on.

Swells as high as 7-8m were affecting Southland and Otago, MetService said.

The Treble Cone skifield, near Wanaka, was closed on Sunday. It reported “substantial” gusts at the top of the six had made operation of the chair unsafe. Cardrona was also closed, and was reporting gale-force winds.

PowerNet chief executive Jason Franklin said several coastal areas had experienced power outages since early Sunday morning due to the extreme weather in Southland.

Fault crews had been restoring power throughout the day in challenging conditions.

The outages had been in the Colac Bay, Riverton, Otatara and Bluff.

Che baker/Stuff Containers have tipped over at Bluff's South Port as gale force winds hit coastal parts of Southland on Sunday.

”Some of the outages have been caused by trees falling through power lines, which has particularly impacted the customers in the Otatara region,” Franklin said.

“PowerNet understands these outages have impacted many customers throughout Sunday and appreciates their patience while power is safely restored.”

There had also been outages in the Otago region, including Lawrence and Beaumont.

Numerous shipping containers had tipped over at South Port in Bluff, but chief executive Nigel Gear said the extent of the damage would not be known until staff entered the container terminal. No-one would enter until the wind died down, he said.

Due to strong winds and weather conditions in Invercargill, a total of 11 flights in and out of the city had been cancelled, including services to Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland. Affected customers were being reaccommodated on alternative services.

Invercargill Airport acting chief executive Grant Lilly said Air New Zealand made the call to cancel the flights due to the high winds.

Invercargill had a long runway so it was “really only an issue when there’s cross winds”, he said.

Police urged motorists between Waihola and Balclutha to take care, due to high winds in the area. All motorists were asked to drive with extreme care and those in high-sided vehicles or on motorcycles were advised to delay non-essential travel.

Antonia Cathcart / Supplied Northland’s Kaeo River Bridge on SH10 was flooded after almost 100mm of rain on August 18. MetService is warning up to 70mm could fall in northern and eastern parts of the region during Monday.

Snow, heavy rain ahead

There was also a chance of heavy snow in some central parts of the North Island overnight Monday, while heavy rain was expected in the north on Monday and Tuesday.

The rain and strong winds in northern areas would come from a low moving in from the north Tasman Sea. It was expected to move onto the Far North on Monday, and be out to the east of the country overnight Tuesday, MetService said.

In central and southern areas, a cold and showery southwest flow was expected to bring the low snow in the south, and snow as low as 600m in the lower half of the North Island. The Desert Road and Napier-Taupō Road could be affected by snow.

Heavy rain forecast for the far North, snow in the centre and east

On Sunday morning MetService issued a heavy rain warning covering the period from 9am to 5pm Monday for the parts of Northland north and east of a line from Kaitaia to Mangawhai.

Auckland north of the harbour bridge, along with Coromandel Peninsula were under a heavy rain watch from noon to 9pm Monday.

MetService also issued a heavy snow watch for Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Taupō, from Matawai to the Kaimanawa and Kaweka Forest Parks overnight Monday.

Snow could be heavy above 800m in those areas, with lighter falls possible to 600m.

Heavy rain was expected to develop in Auckland on Monday morning and continue into Tuesday. Daytime highs weren’t expected to top 14C in the city from Monday to Wednesday, while overnight lows could drop to 6C.

NZTA/Supplied MetService is warning that snow could fall above 600m on the Desert Road overnignt Monday, with up to 10cm possible above 900m.

After being saturated by rain during winter, Wellington was expected to have a mostly dry week, with a few showers. But southerlies and southeasterlies would chill the capital with the temperature not expected to top 8C on Tuesday, dropping to 3C early Wednesday.

Southerlies are expected to arrive in Christchurch on Sunday evening, bringing a chilly but mostly dry week.

Temperatures in the South Island’s main centre were expected to get to just 9C on Monday and Tuesday. MetService was predicting a week of cold mornings – down to -1C early Tuesday and to -4C early Wednesday.

MetService issued a range of road snowfall warnings. Routes affected include the Desert Road and Napier-Taupō Road overnight Monday, with up to 10cm of snow possible overnight Monday.

Some snow could also fall on the Remutaka Hill Road overnight Monday, and on the Dunedin to Waitati Highway starting 10pm Sunday and lowering to about 100m on Monday morning.

In the Far North, southerly swells were expected to develop about Cape Reinga later Monday as the low coming out of the north Tasman Sea crossed the northern North Island.

North to northeast winds could be strong in Northland on Monday afternoon, and in Auckland on Monday afternoon and evening.

Southeast winds could be strong in eastern parts of Bay of Plenty and Taupō, and in Taranaki overnight Monday.