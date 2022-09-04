Aoraki/Mt Cook nabs records for coldest winter temperature, highest rainfall

Views from Mt Cook village, where approximately 30 centimetres of snow fell in June.

Aoraki/Mt Cook has taken out winter records for the coldest spot in the country and the highest one day rainfall, according to the latest figures in the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research’s winter climate summary.

Winter 2022 was the country’s wettest and warmest winter on record, and the first time the country has experienced three record-warm winters in a row.

The lowest temperature was -11.6C, observed at Aoraki/Mt Cook Airport on July 17, while the warmest temperature, 24.3C, was recorded in Wairoa on August 20.

Aoraki/Mt Cook village was also the site of the highest one-day rainfall, after 371mm was recorded on July 18. The rain – coming on top of the deepest snowpack on record, which was recorded in mid-July at the village – caused avalanching and flooding throughout the region, the report says.

Stuff / Tai Naka Tai Naka has never seen anything like it - walls of snow that would've destroyed buildings if they had the chance.

The previous July record dates back to 1998 when the village received 263.8mm of rain in a 24-hour period.

Slips caused by the heavy rain blocked State Highway 80 to Aoraki/Mt Cook, and stranded about 250 people at Lake Ōhau.

The heavy rain and warm weather saw a swift end to the record snowfalls in August.

“After remaining well above normal most of winter, snow depths at all monitoring sites except Mt Larkins (1900m) and Mueller Hut (1818m) dropped to well below normal in the second half of August due to warm, wet weather.”

Tai Naka/Mountain Safety Council A size four avalanche takes out trees near Mt Cook Village campground on July 19, 2022.

Temperatures were well above average in the North Island and parts of the West Coast, Tasman, Nelson, Marlborough and Canterbury, generally above average for the rest of the South Island, and near average in Otago and Southland. Nowhere experienced below average temperatures.

It was also an “exceptionally wet season” with the vast majority of the country observing above normal (120-149% of normal) or well above normal (>149% of normal) rainfall.

The climate summary says the wet season was the culmination of numerous extreme rainfall events “which affected almost every part of the country at some point.”

By the end of winter, soil moisture levels were above normal in coastal South Canterbury, eastern Marlborough and interior Otago, and near normal in most of the rest of the country.

Arthur McBride/Supplied A slip closed State Highway 80 between Ben Ōhau and Aoraki/Mount Cook after heavy rainfall in July.

Niwa scientists identified several factors contributing to the extreme weather, such as the La Niña weather pattern, excessively warm water temperatures in the Indian Ocean, and the “negative phase of the Southern Annual Mode (SAM)”, which identifies the location of the polar jet stream and storm track.

These drivers occurring on top of a generally warmer atmosphere due to climate change, which leaves water in its vapour state, means it is likely the extreme rainfall events were more intense because of climate change, the report says.