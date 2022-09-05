Snow, gales, downpours - is spring just a big con?

The days are getting a little longer, the sun is a little brighter – when the clouds get out of the way – but the weather on the first Monday of spring still feels a lot like winter.

The shortest day may have been 11 weeks ago, but the southerly now moving up the country is bringing the cold with it, along with the potential for heavy dumps of snow.

While starting spring on September 1 is just an artificial construct, after suffering through winter 2022 – calculated by Niwa as the wettest on record – it didn’t seem unreasonable to hope the arrival of the season of rebirth would signal some improvement.

But those hopes were a little premature. The start of the first full week of meteorological spring is turning out to be wet, windy and cold with low level snow and heavy rain.

READ MORE:

* Northlanders 'nervous' amid warnings of heavy rain and 100kph gales

* Aoraki/Mt Cook nabs records for coldest winter temperature, highest rainfall

* Landslide aftermath leaves homes at risk, days of clean-up



Still, it’s not all bad news. A defining feature of springtime in New Zealand is the speed with which the weather can change.

If it’s wet and cold right now, there’s a good chance the sun won’t be too far away. At least until the next black clouds move in.

Che baker/Stuff About 30 containers were toppled during high winds at Bluff’s South Port on Sunday.

MetService meteorologist John Law said the changeable conditions in spring were linked to “patterns of low pressure after low pressure, and they move through so quickly”.

New Zealand could get stuck in those patterns of fast-moving low pressure systems, which also helped explain why spring was often windy.

He noted the difference between conditions in the north and south of the country on Monday morning were an indication of how quickly conditions could change at this time of year.

Kaikohe was 13C with northeasterly winds, while Invercargill was 3C with southerlies.

But the southerlies have been moving north during Monday and will arrive in Northland early Tuesday.

While the weather on Wednesday and Thursday wouldn’t be “perfect” across the whole country, it looked as if conditions would be much better than those at the start of the week, Law said.

But more wet weather was on the way, maybe sometime during the weekend, as another front pushed in from the Tasman Sea.

Steve Phillips/Supplied Flooding around the town of Kaeo in Northland during August.

So, between the current low pressure system that was bringing the rain on Monday into Tuesday, and the next low pressure system at the end of the week or early next week, “we have a relatively settled spell of weather”.

“That’s a classic springtime pattern,” Law said.

“You tend to find things are a little more settled in winter and summer.”

Evan Harding/Stuff Trees on the Queens Park golf course in Invercargill uprooted by heavy winds on Sunday.

That applied to most normal winters. “This winter (2022) was a bit of an exception.”

According to Niwa, winter 2022 – June to August – was both the wettest and warmest on record, due to a combination of complex factors.

Despite winter as a whole being wet for the vast majority of the country, late winter –August – was more mixed.

In its outlook for spring, Niwa warned “spells of intense rain may still occur periodically”. But it also held out the prospect of long dry spells, particularly for inland and western areas.