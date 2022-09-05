About 30 shipping containers fall in wind at port, snow falling in parts of Southland

Low pressure barrelling across the North Island will also bring heavy rain, strong winds and even some snowfall to the North Island.

Businesses and councils are cleaning up the damage from wild wind in Southland at the weekend, including toppled shipping containers, trees and uprooted signs.

MetService meteorologist John Law said there were gusts of 115kph at Invercargill Airport and 142kph at Stewart Island on Sunday.

A South Port spokesperson said it would take days to assess the damage from about 30 empty shipping containers which fell because of the wind.

It did not believe there would be any delays for ships, though that was to be confirmed once the damage was assessed. However, the incident had slowed down trucks getting in and out of the port, the spokesperson said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Many large trees, mostly pine, were blown down on the Queens Park Golf Course from strong winds during the weekend.

The last incident when highs winds had toppled containers was in May 2019, and some went into the water, the spokesperson said.

PowerNet chief executive Jason Franklin said 20 trucks were used to restore a couple of hundred faults on Sunday.

About 5000 customers lost power at some stage, though the outages were rolling, with about 1000 to 2000 without a connection at a time, Franklin said.

The outages were mostly residential and mostly along the south coast at Bluff, Riverton and Otatara, he said.

“Otatara was unfortunately out for quite a while.”

An Otatara resident said power was out at their house from about 7am to 7pm on Sunday and the road she lived on was shut for about five hours because of downed power lines.

There were also outages in Clifton, Kew, Kingswell and Dipton,

The Invercargill City Council has a large task ahead of it, particularly in removing trees on the Queens Park golf course.

Council leisure and recreation group manager Steve Gibling said about 30 trees on the course alone had come down; that clean up would take some time.

Power outages affected drainage stations at the Clifton Treatment Plant and mayoral campaign signs were blowing around and had to be secured, Gibling said.

Staff had been called to deal with several issues, including helping police with traffic management, dealing with debris from a fire-damaged house, following up with property owners of a Bluff building to make sure it remains safe in further high winds and several other downed trees.

“Our teams are continuing to work at various sites today to ensure the safety of the community. We encourage anyone who sees anything that could be potentially dangerous to report to our council customer service team.”

Law, said with winds coming from the south, there could be sleety conditions around the Southland coast and snow inland into Tuesday morning.

Snow has been falling in the area, including Bluff and Invercargill on Monday.

Che baker/Stuff Containers tipped over at Bluff's South Port as gale force winds hit coastal parts of Southland on Sunday.

Invercargill was forecast for a minimum of 0ºC on Monday night, and Gore was looking at -2°C, Law said.

Because of Sunday’s weather, 11 flights into and out of Invercargill were cancelled.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to several weather related incidents on Sunday evening and Monday morning.

On Monday morning, a fire crew from Winton were called to the Winton-Wreys Bush Highway where power lines had fallen in the road.

A FENZ spokesperson said an off duty PowerNet employee was already on the scene when the crew arrived and had made the scene safe while waiting for PowerNet staff to arrive.

Fire crews checked that a house on Henderson St, Invercargill, was safe after it was reported to be flooded at around 5pm Sunday, a FENZ spokesperson said.

Council contractors were called about 5.20pm to sort out a large gumtree on Tramway Rd, Rockdale, that was leaning “precariously close” to power lines. The tree was too big for fire crews to handle and was left to the council, the FENZ spokesperson said.

About 6pm, fire crews were called in to help council staff secure roofing on a property near the Bayview Hotel on Gore Rd, Bluff. A fire crew from Bluff secured the roofing that was still attached and removed what had come off completely, the spokesperson said.

Evan Harding/Stuff Trees on the Queens Park golf course in Invercargill uprooted by heavy winds on Sunday.

Swells of seven to eight metres hit the Southland and Otago coasts on Sunday.

Gore District and Southland District council spokespeople said there were only a few minor weather related incidents in their respective districts.