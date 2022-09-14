'Winter is back': South Island highway reopens after cold snap brought snow

ACC is encouraging skiers and snow boarders to take a rest to avoid injuries.

A key alpine highway was closed overnight as a cold snap hit the country.

State Highway 7 (Lewis Pass) between the Hanmer turnoff and Springs Junction was closed just after 8.30pm on Tuesday night due to snow.

It reopened on Wednesday morning.

MetService meteorologist Karl Loots said Arthur's Pass (SH73) had a few light snow flurries on Tuesday night and up to 5cm of snow settled on the road near the summit of Porters Pass (SH73).

Porters Alpine Resort said in its weather report on Wednesday morning that it got 20cm of snow at the base area over 24 hours.

“There ... will be awesome skiing. With fresh snow there will be heaps of great turns to be had,” it said.

It would grade the road on Wednesday morning, but chains were required for all vehicles.

Loots said snow fell on the Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1) between 8pm and 11pm on Tuesday, but it did not settle on the road.

There were reports of hail in Dunedin city and 3cm of snow down to 380m at Clinton, southwest of Dunedin, he said.

NZ POLICE Snow has closed the Lewis Pass in Canterbury. (File photo)

Further south, snow has fallen in the hill country in Northern Southland but only the road to Milford Sound is affected by snow.

Waka Kotahi says the road is open, but snow clearing equipment will continue to operate throughout the day, and motorists could expect delays.

Mt Hutt Ski Area said in its weather update on Wednesday morning that “winter is back again”.

“We have received 30cm of new snow over the last 24 hours,” it said.

“The new snow is super dry but arrived with strong winds so its looking a bit stripped at higher elevations and on more exposed aspects.

“That said, it is shaping up to be an awesome day up here with more lifts and terrain opening as the day unfolds.”

The skifield planned to open at 9am after the de-ice crew finished work on the slopes. The snow safety team was out conducting avalanche control work, which should be completed about 11am.

Snow was also reported in the Methven area last on Tuesday.

Loots said the good news was the cold snap would ease on Wednesday.

“Another front is coming [Thursday] night bringing some showers of rain to parts of Southland and Dunedin, but that will clear and then some high pressure will bring fine weather until late Saturday,” he said.

MetService said Wednesday’s highest temperature would be in Auckland with 11.9C, and Twizel would be the coldest spot in the country with a low of -2.6C.

The windiest place would be Lyall Bay in Wellington with winds of 52kph and the wettest would be Banks Peninsula – though with only 1.5mm of rain expected.

The forecast for Marlborough and Canterbury was for a few showers about the coast and sounds, falling as snow above 400m but clearing and becoming fine throughout Wednesday afternoon.

Nelson, Buller, Westland and Otago would be fine, apart from areas of morning cloud, and the odd shower in coastal Otago would clear on Wednesday afternoon.

Northland to Waikato also Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Taupō would have some morning rain or a few showers, which would become confined to Bay of Plenty and Taupō Wednesday evening.

Waitomo to Wellington, including Taihape, would have showers, but they would clear most places on Wednesday afternoon, with snow above 900m.

Gisborne to Wairarapa would have showers spreading north and reaching Gisborne on Wednesday afternoon, with snow above 700m in Hawke's Bay on Wednesday evening.

The Napier-Taupo Rd (SH5) was forecast to get snow flurries between 3pm and 11pm on Wednesday, but little, if any, accumulation was expected.

The Desert Rd (SH1) could also expect snow flurries between 3pm and 9pm Wednesday.