Hail hits parts of Hawke's Bay as storm moves along East Coast

A thick layer of hail covers a garden in Havelock North after a storm rolled through on Wednesday afternoon.

Many gardens across Hawke’s Bay were blanketed in thick white, “marble sized” hail stones as a storm moved across the East Coast on Wednesday.

It had Hastings woman Ginny Seccombe​ rushing out to check her car was undamaged after the 10-minute hail assault.

While it had escaped, one of her boys walking outside had unfortunately been hit on the head and said it hurt quite a lot.

MetService issued a heavy rain and severe thunderstorm watch earlier on Wednesday morning for parts of Hawke’s Bay, Tararua and Wairarapa.

Heavy showers this afternoon are expected to bring possible downpours of between 25mm to 40mm of rain per hour and large accumulations of hail. There was also a “moderate risk” of severe thunderstorms between 1pm and 5pm.

Seccombe said she could hear the storm about 30 minutes before it hit, adding the lightning and ensuing thunder was so loud it was hard to hear inside.

“It was horrendous,” she said, adding it was unlike anything she had experienced before living in Hawke’s Bay or Auckland.

A front over the North Island which brought some heavy rain to the eastern Bay of Plenty looked to be moving further east, MetService advised.

This was being followed by a complex trough from central New Zealand and the Tasman Sea, bringing further rain and possible heavy falls about the eastern and northern areas.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff The storm rolls into Napier on Wednesday afternoon.

Motorists were urged to take care as rainfall of this intensity can cause poor visibility and flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

A 24-hour heavy rain watch is also in place for Hawke’s Bay from 9pm on Thursday, with rainfall amounts possibly exceeding warning criteria in the ranges.

Gisborne is also under a rain watch from 4pm Thursday until 3pm on Friday.

An earlier heavy rain warning for Bay of Plenty east of Whakatāne has been lifted with the heavy rain reported to be easing.

However, a further 10mm to 20mm is likely to accumulate until midday today, on top of the 40mm to 60mm that has already fallen, especially about the ranges.