East coast of the North Island bracing for heavy rain

A low pressure system developing north-east of the country is expected to bring rain, with east coast regions expected to cop the heaviest falls overnight Thursday and Friday morning.

A heavy rain warning is in place for Hawke's Bay where rain is forecast up to 100mm in places.

Metservice meteorologist Lewis Ferris​ said most areas of the North Island would get some rain over the long weekend.

“We are going to see continued unsettled weather especially in the eastern parts of the North Island thanks to this developing low pressure system.”

The low was forecast to move southwest on Friday.

“A lot of the North Island will see some more rain before the end of this working week and little bits throughout the long weekend,” Ferris said.

The Hawke’s Bay heavy rain warning is in place for 17 hours from 8pm on Thursday to midday on Friday.

supplied/Stuff Metservice heavy rain warnings and watches are in place for several North Island locations.

It said around 80 to 100 mm of rain could accumulate in the ranges around Hawke’s Bay, and 40 to 70mm in coastal and low-lying areas.

Eastern parts of Tararua district, Gisborne and East Cape, as well the Coromandel Peninsula also have Metservice heavy rain watches in place.

Hawke’s Bay was tracking to get around double to average September rainfall this month. Napier city is already 50 per cent above its monthly average.

The region has already experienced thunderstorms earlier in the week with moderate amounts of rain.

Flooding hit parts of the East Coast in November, 2021.

The South Island is forecast to get the better deal of the holiday weekend’s weather.

Ferris said there could be the odd shower on the east coast and northern areas, but the southern parts of the island were forecast to be fine or partly cloudy.

“On Friday it looked like rain would spread in to eastern and northern parts of the South Island. North of Christchurch could get a bit of rain on Friday - less so on the western side.”

Sunday was looking pretty good for the South Island with just a few showers along the west coast, Ferris said.

Monday’s Queen’s Memorial Day was also “looking pretty good” in the south.